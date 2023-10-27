Lifecycle announcements for the week of Oct. 27, 2023

Weddings

Molly Ann Jones and Sara Elise Saltzer were married on Oct. 8, 2023 in Portland, Connecticut. Cantor Laura Stein officiated.

The couple met on Bumble when they were living in Boston in 2020. They were immediately drawn to each other’s passion for political activism and love of museums. Their first date was at a drive-in movie during Covid, where they talked through an entire double feature of “Friday the 13th.” They’ve been inseparable ever since.

They moved to the Bay Area earlier this year when Molly started her job as the community security adviser at the Jewish Community Federation and Endowment Fund and Sara started her Ph.D. in political science at UC Berkeley shortly after. Molly holds a bachelor of science in government from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and previously served as an active duty officer in the United States Coast Guard. Sara holds a bachelor of science in social policy from Northwestern University, and a master of arts in political science from the University of Chicago. She previously worked in Democratic fundraising.

They reside in Berkeley with their two dogs and two cats. Their new married name is Jozer, a combination of their previous last names.

Birthdays

Ellen Isaak of San Francisco celebrated her 100th birthday on Oct. 8, her actual birthday, with a dinner attended by family and friends.

Born in Berlin, Ellen left Germany with her parents shortly before Kristallnacht, settling in Chicago. It was in Chicago at a Jewish social club where she met her future husband, Norbert J. Isaak, who later settled in San Francisco. After their wedding in 1946, she moved to San Francisco. They had two children, Jerry Isaak and Peggy Isaak Gluck.

She spent many years in the retail trade, was a volunteer at Kaiser Hospital for many years, and still enjoys playing bridge twice a week. She is a longtime member of Congregation Ner Tamid, where she still attends services. Joining her at the celebration, in addition to her two children, were her five grandchildren and seven of her eight great-grandchildren, who range in age from 6 months to 24 years, plus friends and out-of-town relatives from as far as Los Angeles, Sacramento and Portland. One of those in attendance was actually a flower girl at her wedding!

B’nai Mitzvahs

Joshua Benoun

Son of Cora and David Benoun, Saturday, Oct. 28, at Temple Beth Torah in Fremont.

Pierce Boily

Son of Laura and Christopher Boily, Saturday, Nov. 4, at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City.

Tobias Braunig

Son of Lindsay and Warren Braunig, Saturday, Oct. 21, at Congregation Sherith Israel.

Brinley Edson

Daughter of Jessica and David Edson, Saturday, Oct. 28, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Samantha Edson

Daughter of Jessica and David Edson, Saturday, Oct. 28, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Ben Feldman

Son of Alexandria and Ross Feldman, Saturday, Nov. 4 at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

George Goer

Son of Sarah and Evan Goer, Saturday, Nov. 4, at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.

Logan Graff

Son of Elizabeth McIntosh and Warren Graff, Saturday, Oct. 28, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Sam Holtzman

Son of Amy Hirsh and Adam Holtzman, Saturday, Nov. 4, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Talia Kletter

Daughter of Alicia and Evan Kletter, Saturday, Oct. 28, at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco.

Elaina Newman

Daughter of Erin and David Newman, Saturday, Oct. 28, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Jonah Reisman

Son of Lital Levy and Ken Reisman, Saturday, Oct. 28, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Alex Rose

Child of Emily Hancock and Jonathan Rose, Saturday, Nov. 4, at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco.

Sophie Schnitzer

Daughter of Danielle and Michael Schnitzer, Saturday, Oct. 28, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Jack Silverberg

Son of David Silverberg, Oct. 28 at Congregation B’nai Shalom in Walnut Creek.