We’re keeping up with events around the Bay Area that offer opportunities to take action, gather in community and learn from leading experts about Israel’s war against Hamas. Did we miss any? Let us know at [email protected].

Friday, November 3

Shabbat for Israel Community Dinner — In support of Israel. Families are welcome. At Lent Chabad Center, San Mateo. 6 p.m. $18 adults, $10 kids. RSVP required.

“Is Zionism Relevant Today?” — Congregation Beth Am presents Shabbat service with guest speaker Israeli author David Hazony, former executive director of the Israel Innovation Fund and editor of “Jewish Priorities: Sixty-Five Proposals for the Future of Our People.” Livestream option. At Beth Am, 26790 Arastradero Road, Los Altos Hills. 6:15-7:30 p.m. Free.

Saturday, November 4

“Bring Them Home Now” rally — Demonstration in solidarity with Israel demanding the safe return of the hostages in Gaza. Presented by the Israeli expat group UnXeptable. At Palo Alto City Hall King Plaza, 657 Ramona St. 4:30 p.m. Free.

Sunday, November 5

Challah Bake for Israel — Social gathering and workshop to make challah from start to finish. With prayers for Israel and light refreshments. At Chabad of Contra Costa, 1671 Newell Ave., Walnut Creek. 2-4 p.m. $25 adults, $18 kids accompanied by an adult. RSVP required.

Z3 Conference — Annual, all-day conference exploring the relationships between Israeli Jews and the diaspora will focus on the current events in Israel. This year’s revised theme is “Stronger Together.” With prominent speakers, diverse panels and workshops. At Oshman Family JCC, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto. $36. Free livestream of opening and midday plenary, with registration.

Tuesday, November 7

Geopolitics, Military Strategy and the Israel-Hamas War — Haifa University professor Ehud Eiran and UC Berkeley professor Ron Hassner discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict through the lens of regional dynamics, geopolitics and strategy. Presented by UC Berkeley. Online. 12-1:15 p.m. Free.

Wednesday, November 8

Inside Israel — Second of three in-depth reports on the ongoing conflict in Israel. With intelligence analyst and current affairs expert Avi Melamed. Followed by Q&A. Presented by Osher Marin JCC. Online. 9-10 a.m. Free. Also Nov. 15.

Thursday, November 9

Israel and Hamas at War: Does Democracy Matter? — Political analyst Dahlia Scheindlin discusses the current status of Israel at war, coming on the heels of a year of democratic crisis, with investigative reporter (and J. board member) Peter Waldman. At JCCSF, 3200 California St., S.F. 7- 8:30 p.m. Free.

Friday, November 10

Jewish Community Shabbat Dinner — Presented by A Wider Bridge, American Jewish Committee, Anti-Defamation League, Honeymoon Israel, JFCS, Jewish Community Federation and Endowment Fund, Jewish Community Relations Council Bay Area, Nice Jewish Boys SF, OneTable, Value Culture, Benji Friend, Aaron Tartakovsky and Manny Yekutiel and co-sponsored by J. At JCCSF, 3200 California St., S.F. 6 p.m. $10, tickets required.