Shevat 5784

Jan. 11-Feb. 8, 2024

The tikkun (repairing power) of the month of Shevat is eating. What spiritual nutrients does a soul need for good health?

Aquarius/D’li, the astrological sign of the Jewish people, is represented as a water bucket. The B’nai Yissachar, a 19th-century Hasidic text, reminds us that the bucket is the servant of the water, just as Israel is the servant of the Torah. Our job is to serve nourishing, living waters to all who thirst. We are D’li!

Chodesh Shevat begins with a New Moon in Capricorn, with Venus/Noga trine “Wounded Healer” Chiron. Saturn/Shabbatai is trine Jupiter/Tzedek and sextile Mars/Ma’adim. This is a good starting place for mature, courageous action.

The Full Moon in Leo/Aryeh on Tu Bishvat, with Mars square to Chiron, wants a sustainable, loyal love. Jan. 26 sees a supersized square of the Sun to Jupiter. Mercury/Kochav squares Chiron, conjuncts Mars, and trines Uranus/Oron from Jan. 26-29. Surprising, unexpected news brings passionate, assertive responses.

Cooperative diplomatic solutions appear when Venus conjuncts Mars and trines Jupiter Jan. 27-28. If positive, the trine of Mars to Uranus Jan. 29 pushes everything forward; if not, tough love is called for by Feb. 5, when Mercury conjuncts Pluto. One person’s tough love is another person’s relentless bullying – know the difference when Venus trines Uranus, Mars sextile Neptune, and Sun square Uranus Feb. 7- 8.

All things considered, are you still feeding your brain junk? Shevat’s gift to each of us is the opportunity to absorb the kind of spiritual nourishment each of us needs the most. May we serve as the D’li, dispensing nourishing, living waters and not brackish sludge!

Aries / Taleh

Shevat’s spiritual nourishment feeds your power of speech. Prepare for a huge surge of energy Jan. 12 with Mars/Ma’adim trine Jupiter/Tzedek. Powerful sensitivity for those who are hurting and vulnerable takes center stage on Tu Bishvat, with Mars square Chiron and the Full Moon in Leo/Aryeh. Your words can heal or destroy when Mercury/Kochav conjuncts Mars on Jan. 27! Don’t try to push your way through the rough places with your Aries’ proverbial ram horns Jan. 29 when Mars trines Uranus/Oron and squares the Lunar Nodal Axis. Persuade the doubtful with inclusivity and co-visioning Feb. 7 when Mars sextiles Neptune/Rahav.

Taurus / Shor

Chodesh Shevat’s spiritual nourishment feeds your thoughts. Think good and it will be good when Venus/Noga trines Chiron on the first day of Shevat. Seek mercy and you will find it Jan. 18-19 at the First Quarter Moon in Taurus and the square of Venus to Neptune/Rahav. Venus enters Capricorn/Gidi Jan. 23 and sextiles Saturn/Shabbatai on Jan. 27. Many errant, fearful thoughts can be righted when shared with someone who sees through the lens of grounded reality. Everything is made beautiful in its time when Venus trines Jupiter/Tzedek on Jan. 28. Expect the unexpected when Venus squares Chiron and trines Uranus/Oron Feb. 5-7.

Gemini / T’omim

Chodesh Shevat’s spiritual nourishment feeds your flexibility. Mercury/Kochav enters Capricorn/Gidi Jan. 13 and sextiles Saturn/Shabbatai at the First Quarter Moon in Taurus/Shor Jan. 18. Serious subjects and intense responsibilities abound, but you can still juggle your time. Mercury trines Jupiter/Tzedek Jan. 19, enhancing your debate skills. Your words create your reality more than ever when Mercury conjuncts Mars/Ma’adim on Jan. 27. Surprise yourself with something entirely new Jan. 28 when Mercury squares the Lunar Nodal Axis and trines Uranus/Oron. This new thing will occupy your energies for years to come when Mercury enters Aquarius/D’li Feb. 4 and conjuncts Pluto Feb. 5.

Cancer / Sartan

Shevat’s spiritual nourishment feeds your sight. Shevat’s Hebrew letter Tsadi ( צ) empowers seeing the Tzadik (righteous person) in everyone, at Rosh Chodesh Shevat’s New Moon in Capricorn/Gidi. Judge with mercy at the First Quarter Moon in Taurus/Shor, with Mercury/Kochav sextile to Saturn/Shabbatai on Jan. 18. Tu Bishvat’s Full Moon in Leo/Aryeh, with Mars/Ma’adim square Chiron, confirms you can’t share yourself with someone who doesn’t share your values. Your natural mind-reading skills aid your visioning Feb. 2, the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio/Akrav with Mercury sextile Neptune/Rahav.

Leo / Aryeh

Shevat spiritually nourishes your hearing. Discern truth from deception when the Sun sextiles Neptune/Rahav Jan. 15. The Sun and Pluto enter Aquarius/D’li on Jan. 20, triggering the powerful Great Conjunction point of 2020 which heralds massive societal transformation. Ensure you are hearing the truth, and not just what tickles your ears Jan. 24 when the Sun squares Jupiter/Tzedek. You fiercely defend the weak and vulnerable on Tu Bishvat’s Full Moon in Leo with Mars/Ma’adim square Chiron. Balancing unique individuality with communal responsibility is now your task. Tolerance is tested Feb. 8 at the square of the Sun to Uranus/Oron.

Virgo / Betulah

Shevat spiritually nourishes your actions. You’re all about doing right when Mercury/Kochav enters Capricorn/Gidi on Jan. 13. Your actions embody your values when Mercury sextiles Saturn/Shabbatai at the First Quarter Moon in Taurus/Shor, and the Mercury-Jupiter/Tzedek trine Jan. 18-19. Virgo’s analytical superpowers are activated when Mercury conjuncts Mars/Ma’adim on Jan. 27! Fix what went wrong with communications by insight into how the “other” experienced your energy. Shocking insights initiate action Jan. 18 when Mercury squares the Lunar Nodal Axis and trines Uranus/Oron. A strange new world awaits when Mercury enters Aquarius/D’li and conjuncts Pluto Feb. 4- 5. Are you ready?

Libra / Moznayim

Shevat spiritually nourishes your intimate connections. Learn to embrace vulnerable, imperfect, frail humanity with compassion and empathy when Venus/Noga trines “Wounded Healer” Chiron on Rosh Chodesh Shevat. Venus trines the North Lunar Node Jan. 14, imbuing potential romance with a feeling of fated-ness — but don’t mistake fate for free will at the square of Venus to Neptune/Rahav Jan. 19. You have choices! By Jan. 23 when Venus enters Capricorn/Gidi, the blinders are off. Serious matters take precedence Jan. 27 when Venus sextiles Saturn/Shabbatai. Well-nourished intimate connections pay emotional dividends when Venus trines Jupiter/Tzedek Jan. 28 and Uranus/Oron Feb. 7.

Scorpio / Akrav

Shevat nourishes your spiritual discernment. Fight through the confusion! Mars/Ma’adim trines Jupiter/Tzedek on Jan. 12, empowering a huge surge of vitality. The Sun and Pluto enter Aquarius/D’li on Jan. 20 at the “Great Conjunction” point of 2020 which heralds the coming epochal shifts. Those who play the victim face your wrath on Tu Bishvat when Mars squares Chiron at the Full Moon in Leo/Aryeh. You hate a faker, and you can’t back down when Mercury/Kochav conjuncts Mars on Jan. 27! Powerful words yield powerful results at the Last Quarter Scorpio Moon on Feb. 2, and the Mercury-Pluto conjunction Feb. 5.

Sagittarius / Keshet

Shevat’s spiritual nourishment feeds the content and quality of your dreams. Mars/Ma’adim trines Jupiter/Tzedek on Jan. 12, significantly boosting your vital life-force. This will especially show itself concerning the values, valuables, resources, and intimacies you share with others. Mercury/Kochav trines Jupiter Jan. 19, with Venus/Noga square Neptune/Rahav. The creative project you’ve been dreaming of suddenly takes a powerful shape. The square of the Sun to Jupiter Jan. 26 asks what it will take to get you to hunker down and make your vision an embodied reality for all to see. Venus’ Jupiter trine Jan. 28 reveals a well-nourished creative concept.

Capricorn / Gidi

Shevat’s spiritual nourishment feeds your self-control. The New Moon in Capricorn on the first day of Shevat, with Venus/Noga trine “Wounded Healer” Chiron, directs your compassion in practical, hands-on ways, avoiding the limelight. Mercury enters Capricorn on Jan. 13, and sextiles Saturn/Shabbatai Jan. 18 at the First Quarter Moon in Taurus/Shor. A beautiful opportunity for you to join others in serious work that betters the community. Venus enters Capricorn Jan. 23, sextiling Saturn on Jan. 27, with Mercury/Kochav conjunct Mars/Ma’adim. The good news is this: You’ve developed tremendous maturity. With spiritually nourished self-control, your people can depend on your steady wisdom.

Aquarius / D’li

The New Moon in Capricorn/Gidi on Rosh Chodesh Shevat generates spiritual nourishment for Aquarian high ideals. The next 20 years of Pluto in Aquarius is your do-or-die time, kicking off on Jan. 20, with Pluto and the Sun entering the D’li, the Water Bucket itself. Begin this new epoch with a startling surprise when Mercury/Kochav and Mars/Ma’adim trine Uranus/Oron Jan. 28-29. Mercury enters Aquarius Feb. 4, lighting the torch of inspiration. Creative juices flow Feb. 7-8 with Venus trine and the Sun square Uranus. You’re not just thinking outside the box: You’re destroying the box to make a new one.

Pisces / Dagim

Shevat’s spiritual nourishment feeds your sense of joy. Don’t deprive the world; we need you to share more of it. The Capricorn/Gidi Sun sextiles Neptune/Rahav in Pisces on Jan. 15, offering a surprisingly pragmatic way of embodying dreams. Venus/Noga squares Neptune Jan. 19, challenging your imagination to a contest of ever-growing superlatives. The test of your ideas is whether they melt in the face of reality. Mercury/Kochav sextiles Neptune at the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio/Akrav Feb. 2, and Mars/Ma’adim sextiles Neptune Feb. 7. Great ideas take great effort, but grace accompanies inspiration. You’ve got everything you need to succeed.