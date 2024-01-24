The Bay Area Jewish community will be holding a series of events throughout the week to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which is officially observed on Jan. 27. The day was designated in 2005 by the U.N. General Assembly to honor the victims of the Holocaust, mark the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and promote Holocaust education throughout the world.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

“Righteous Among Nations” — Exhibit on loan from Yad Vashem. Presented by JCRC of Jewish Silicon Valley working with the Consulate General of Israel to the Pacific Northwest. Through Jan. 26. At San Jose City Hall, 200 E. Santa Clara St., San Jose. Free.

Thursday, Jan. 25

“The Zone of Interest” — Screening of new Oscar-nominated historical drama about the commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, who strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the Auschwitz concentration camp. Presented by Petaluma Salon: Art, Literature, Politics, Passion. Bring a snack to share. At 715 Western Ave., Petaluma. 7-10 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 26

“From Vienna to San Francisco: Herb’s Journey” — Survivor gives testimony of his experience as a child hidden in several Catholic orphanages during the Holocaust. Presented by American Jewish Committee, Anti-Defamation League, Consulate General of Germany, Consulate General of Ireland, Consulate General of Israel to the Pacific Northwest and JCRC Bay Area. Online. 12 p.m. Free.

Sunday, Jan. 28

“Stories of Exile: Chava Rosenfarb’s ‘In the Land of the Postscript’” — Discussion of Rosenfarb’s short stories, which center the post-Holocaust experiences of survivors both like and unlike the author, a survivor herself. Part of the Yiddish Book Center’s “Stories of Exile.” Livestream option. At Eureka Valley/Harvey Milk Memorial Branch Library, 1 Jose Sarria Court, S.F. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free.

“Silenced Voices” — The Black Oak Ensemble performs string trios created by Jewish composers silenced by the Holocaust. Presented by Chamber Music Marin. At Mt. Tamalpais United Methodist Church, 410 Sycamore Ave., Mill Valley. 5 p.m. $48, youths free.

“The Honey Girl of Auschwitz” — Holocaust survivor Esther Basch shares her testimony and how she rebuilt her life. At Village Theatre and Art Gallery, 233 Front St., Danville. 7 p.m. $10 students, $25 advance, $35 door, $50 preferred seating, $180 sponsor/meet and greet.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

“Politics, Violence, Memory: The New Social Science of the Holocaust” — UC Irvine political science professor Jeffrey Kopstein delivers the Sylvia Sucher Memorial Lecture. Part of the annual Sonoma State University Holocaust and Genocide Lecture Series: Genocides Past, Present, and Future. At Sonoma State University, Stevenson Hall 1301, 1801 E Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. 4-5:15 p.m. Free.