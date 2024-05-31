(Photo/Flickr-María Helena Carey CC BY-ND 2.0) Jewish Life Community Lifecycles Lifecycles announcements for the week of May 31, 2024 Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | May 31, 2024 Sign up for Weekday J and get the latest on what's happening in the Jewish Bay Area. B’nai Mitzvah Zev Bellet Son of Nathan Bellet and Katherine Greenstone, Saturday, May 25, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Colton DeCoite Son of Victoria DeCoite, Saturday, May 18, at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville. Noah DeCoite Son of Victoria DeCoite, Saturday, May 18, at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville. Emma Frank Shane Fox Son of Tammy Fisher and Greg Fox, Saturday, June 1, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek. Emma Frank Daughter of Diana Cheng and Matthew Frank, Saturday, June 8, at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City. Sofia Rose Goldstein Curry Madeline Garber Daughter of Carrie and Noah Garber, Saturday, May 18, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Sofia Rose Goldstein Curry Daughter of Juli Goldstein and Mason Curry, Saturday, June 8, at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Mona Grinberg-Korczyn Mona Grinberg-Korczyn Daughter of Lea Grinberg-Korczyn and Oded Korczyn, Saturday, June 1, at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City. Ella Kirschner Ella Kirschner Daughter of Margot and Charlie Kirschner, Saturday, June 1, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Jacob Kubalik Son of Michael Kubalik and Tammy Lee, Saturday, May 18, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Ari Levine Ari Levine Son of Melisa and Jason Levine, Saturday, June 1, at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville. Logan Mandell Son of Meredith and Scott Mandell, Saturday, June 1, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Skyler Papo-Weiss Skyler Papo-Weiss Son of Sharon Papo and Amber Weiss, grandson of Michael and Dorothy Papo and Patti and David Weiss, Saturday, June 8 in Santa Cruz. Grace Kalia Plambeck Grace Kalia Plambeck Daughter of Allison and Samara Plambeck, Saturday, June 1, at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Tamar Savransky Daughter of Aliza and Eli Savransky, Saturday, June 1 at Congregation Etz Chayim, Palo Alto. Alden Sturm Son of Kristina and Rob Sturm, Saturday, June 1, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Sage Vazquez-Fireman Daughter of Kathryn Fireman and Hugo Vazquez, June 8, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Mila and Bennett Vosen Bennet Vosen Son of Aimee Foreman and Kevin Vosen, Saturday, June 8, at at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Mila Vosen Daughter of Aimee Foreman and Kevin Vosen, Saturday, June 8, at at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Amiela Dovah Weintraub Amira Wasserman Daughter of Deborah and Bradley Wasserman, Saturday, June 1, at Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa. Amiela Dovah Weintraub Daughter of Miranda and Jeremy Weintraub, Saturday, May 18, at Congregation Netivot Shalom in Berkeley. J. Staff Also On J. Culture Jewish and Black studies scholars converge at Harvard conference Obituaries Death announcements for the week of May 31, 2024 Film Sheryl Sandberg’s Oct. 7 film is part of a larger personal mission Local Voice Class of ’24: Did colleges reject me because I’m Jewish? Subscribe to our Newsletter I would like to receive the following newsletters: Weekday J From Our Sponsors (helps fund our journalism) Your Sunday J Holiday Bytes