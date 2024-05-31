(Photo/Flickr-María Helena Carey CC BY-ND 2.0)
Lifecycles announcements for the week of May 31, 2024

By J. Staff | May 31, 2024

B’nai Mitzvah

Zev Bellet
Son of Nathan Bellet and Katherine Greenstone, Saturday, May 25, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Colton DeCoite
Son of Victoria DeCoite, Saturday, May 18, at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.

Noah DeCoite
Son of Victoria DeCoite, Saturday, May 18, at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.

Emma Frank
Shane Fox
Son of Tammy Fisher and Greg Fox, Saturday, June 1, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Emma Frank
Daughter of Diana Cheng and Matthew Frank, Saturday, June 8, at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City.

Sofia Rose Goldstein Curry
Madeline Garber
Daughter of Carrie and Noah Garber, Saturday, May 18, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Sofia Rose Goldstein Curry
Daughter of Juli Goldstein and Mason Curry, Saturday, June 8, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Mona Grinberg-Korczyn
Mona Grinberg-Korczyn
Daughter of Lea Grinberg-Korczyn and Oded Korczyn, Saturday, June 1, at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City.

Ella Kirschner
Ella Kirschner
Daughter of Margot and Charlie Kirschner, Saturday, June 1, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Jacob Kubalik
Son of Michael Kubalik and Tammy Lee, Saturday, May 18, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Ari Levine
Ari Levine
Son of Melisa and Jason Levine, Saturday, June 1, at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.

Logan Mandell
Son of Meredith and Scott Mandell, Saturday, June 1, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Skyler Papo-Weiss
Skyler Papo-Weiss
Son of Sharon Papo and Amber Weiss, grandson of Michael and Dorothy Papo and Patti and David Weiss, Saturday, June 8 in Santa Cruz.

Grace Kalia Plambeck
Grace Kalia Plambeck
Daughter of Allison and Samara Plambeck, Saturday, June 1, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Tamar Savransky
Daughter of Aliza and Eli Savransky, Saturday, June 1 at Congregation Etz Chayim, Palo Alto.

Alden Sturm
Son of Kristina and Rob Sturm, Saturday, June 1, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Sage Vazquez-Fireman
Daughter of Kathryn Fireman and Hugo Vazquez, June 8, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Mila and Bennett Vosen
Bennet Vosen
Son of Aimee Foreman and Kevin Vosen, Saturday, June 8, at at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Mila Vosen
Daughter of Aimee Foreman and Kevin Vosen, Saturday, June 8, at at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Amiela Dovah Weintraub
Amira Wasserman
Daughter of Deborah and Bradley Wasserman, Saturday, June 1, at Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa.

Amiela Dovah Weintraub
Daughter of Miranda and Jeremy Weintraub, Saturday, May 18, at Congregation Netivot Shalom in Berkeley.

J. Staff