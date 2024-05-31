Lifecycles announcements for the week of May 31, 2024

Sign up for Weekday J and get the latest on what's happening in the Jewish Bay Area.

B’nai Mitzvah

Zev Bellet

Son of Nathan Bellet and Katherine Greenstone, Saturday, May 25, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Colton DeCoite

Son of Victoria DeCoite, Saturday, May 18, at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.

Noah DeCoite

Son of Victoria DeCoite, Saturday, May 18, at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.

Shane Fox

Son of Tammy Fisher and Greg Fox, Saturday, June 1, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Emma Frank

Daughter of Diana Cheng and Matthew Frank, Saturday, June 8, at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City.

Madeline Garber

Daughter of Carrie and Noah Garber, Saturday, May 18, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Sofia Rose Goldstein Curry

Daughter of Juli Goldstein and Mason Curry, Saturday, June 8, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Mona Grinberg-Korczyn

Daughter of Lea Grinberg-Korczyn and Oded Korczyn, Saturday, June 1, at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City.

Ella Kirschner

Daughter of Margot and Charlie Kirschner, Saturday, June 1, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Jacob Kubalik

Son of Michael Kubalik and Tammy Lee, Saturday, May 18, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Ari Levine

Son of Melisa and Jason Levine, Saturday, June 1, at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.

Logan Mandell

Son of Meredith and Scott Mandell, Saturday, June 1, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Skyler Papo-Weiss

Son of Sharon Papo and Amber Weiss, grandson of Michael and Dorothy Papo and Patti and David Weiss, Saturday, June 8 in Santa Cruz.

Grace Kalia Plambeck

Daughter of Allison and Samara Plambeck, Saturday, June 1, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Tamar Savransky

Daughter of Aliza and Eli Savransky, Saturday, June 1 at Congregation Etz Chayim, Palo Alto.

Alden Sturm

Son of Kristina and Rob Sturm, Saturday, June 1, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Sage Vazquez-Fireman

Daughter of Kathryn Fireman and Hugo Vazquez, June 8, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Bennet Vosen

Son of Aimee Foreman and Kevin Vosen, Saturday, June 8, at at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Mila Vosen

Daughter of Aimee Foreman and Kevin Vosen, Saturday, June 8, at at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Amira Wasserman

Daughter of Deborah and Bradley Wasserman, Saturday, June 1, at Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa.

Amiela Dovah Weintraub

Daughter of Miranda and Jeremy Weintraub, Saturday, May 18, at Congregation Netivot Shalom in Berkeley.