J. The Jewish News of Northern California won seven journalism awards Monday night in Nashville, where the American Jewish Press Association held its annual conference and recognized J.’s excellence in a variety of categories.

The Rockower Awards, now in their 43rd year, highlight the best Jewish journalism in the country. J. news editor Gabe Stutman, culture editor Andrew Esensten and staff writer Maya Mirsky all won for their writing, as did editor emerita Sue Fishkoff, former news editor Dan Pine and contributor and food columnist Alix Wall.

This year’s Rockower competition judged work published in 2023 in more than three dozen categories, including education, social justice, food, health care and history.

In related news, the board of AJPA voted to add a new award next year honoring the memory of Marc S. Klein, J.’s editor-in-chief from 1984 to 2011 and a former president of the AJPA board. Klein died on May 25.

First-place awards

Health Care: “The fentanyl crisis is taking the lives of young Jews” by Dan Pine

Zionism, Aliyah and Israel: “Tech put this Palestinian activist on a path to build peace” by Sue Fishkoff

Jewish Heritage and Jewish Peoplehood in Europe: “One year after Russian invasion of Ukraine, the pain is still fresh for local emigres” by Sue Fishkoff

(Fishkoff also won a first-place award for “A Great Awakening for American Jewry,” a story she wrote for Hadassah magazine, with contributions from Gabe Stutman.)

Second-place awards

News Reporting: “‘We thought we were safe’: Fallout from Schneerson Center gun scare” by Gabe Stutman

Social Justice and Humanitarian Work: “At San Quentin prison seder, the Exodus story is personal” by Alix Wall

Education Reporting (series): “Parents, teachers condemn Oakland teachers’ union statement on Gaza”; “Oakland teachers union doubles down on support for Palestinians” and “Oakland parents (and some teachers) organize against pro-Palestinian activism in schools” by Maya Mirsky

Honorable Mentions

Arts, News and Feature Reporting: “Mural calling to end ‘genocide’ in Gaza roils S.F. neighborhood” by Andrew Esensten

A full list of all the winners is available here.