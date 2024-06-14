Death announcements for the week of June 14, 2024

Sign up for Weekday J and get the latest on what's happening in the Jewish Bay Area.

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel.

Betty Ann La Vine

June 26, 1931–May 4, 2024

Betty Ann La Vine

Our hearts ache for a woman who meant so much to so many people. On May 4, 2024, surrounded by her loved and beloved family, Betty passed away peacefully and on her own terms at age 92.

A proud, second-generation San Franciscan, she exemplified what it truly meant to be a San Franciscan. She was witty, smart, sassy, elegant, brilliantly sarcastic and, above all else, loving.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, older sister and aunt, Betty was born on June 26, 1931, to parents Ida and Abe Sussman, and at 15 years of age, she welcomed baby brother Leonard. She went to George Peabody Elementary School, Presidio Junior High School, Washington High School, and City College of San Francisco, where she met the love of her life, Robert (“Bob”) La Vine.

A gourmet cook and a gourmand, she loved fine dining and cooking, as well as baking, for her family and friends alike. She would always make sure everyone was well fed at meals, parties and anytime in between.

She volunteered with Jewish Family and Children’s Services, with their Parents’ Place program and other important programs. She also volunteered at the De Young Museum and Legion of Honor gift shops and at Mt. Zion Hospital as a member of their Auxiliary.

She was brilliant at Bridge, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, Crossword and other word puzzles and all game shows. Yelling and cheering for the Giants, Warriors, and 49ers, especially with her grandsons, were some of her favorite times. She also loved to travel and had many memorable adventures with Bob over the years.

Her story is entwined with her husband, Bob. Theirs was a beautiful love story. At a very young age, Betty met Bob and they married when she was 20. She became a mother the next year. She liked to attribute their happy marriage to the fact that they “only had one fight their entire marriage; it just never stopped.”

Preceded in death by Bob in 2022, she leaves behind her beloved daughter, Barbra Losel, her loving grandsons, Zachary and Jacob (Erika) Losel, her loving brother Leonard and his family as well as many lifelong and recent friends.

We will always have her with us wherever we go, and hope that everyone can experience in their lives the kind of love she gave us every day.

Rest in peace and “May the Force be with you.”

Sinai Memorial | (415) 921-3636

Catherine Ellen Pieck

Jan. 6, 1964–June 3, 2024

Catherine Ellen Pieck

Catherine Pieck passed away peacefully on June 3, 2024, after enduring the progression of early onset Alzheimer’s for the past eight years.

Catherine was born on Jan. 6, 1964, and raised in Omaha, NE, the middle of three sisters. Her parents were Manfred Pieck and Gilda (Greenberg) Pieck, both deceased. She is survived by her older sister Elizabeth Gallagher and younger sister Gabrielle Pieck. Her older brother Andrew predeceased her before any of the girls were born.

Growing up in Omaha, Catherine performed with the Synchronized Skating team, played violin in the Omaha Area Youth Orchestra, and participated in USY, a Jewish youth group. She spent her summers at Herzl Camp in Wisconsin.

After high school, Catherine attended the University of Wisconsin–Madison and graduated with a degree in Economics. She spent her junior year abroad studying in Edinburgh. Following graduation, Catherine moved to San Francisco.

After starting her career in San Francisco she decided to become a teacher like others in her family. She got her teaching credential and a Masters in Math Education at San Francisco State University.

Catherine was introduced by a mutual friend to Dan Hoffman in 1989 and they scheduled a blind date. Their first meeting was a Sunday morning bike ride through the streets of San Francisco. They married in 1992 and moved to San Carlos, CA, in 1996. They raised two wonderful children, Ben and Julia, in San Carlos, where Catherine became a teacher in the San Carlos School District.

Catherine was known for her love for others, her empathy, and her bright spirit. She was a friend to many, always interested in everyone’s personal story and how she could help them. She was athletic, and she and Dan had many outdoor adventures together including biking, skiing, kayaking, and hiking. When Catherine was seven months pregnant with Ben, they decided to get a tandem bicycle so it would be easier for her to balance on the bike and they could continue to ride together. They spent the rest of their years together on tandem bicycles with multi-day trips down the Pacific Coast and cycling on many of their vacations.

Catherine started showing signs of short-term memory loss and word-finding problems in 2016 and was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s at the age of 52. Catherine did everything she could to slow down the progression of this disease by adjusting her already healthy lifestyle and participating in clinical drug trials at UCSF for over four years. She and Dan did everything they could to live the best life they could as the disease progressed.

Memorial services were held at Congregation Beth Jacob in Redwood City and she was laid to rest at Hills of Eternity Memorial Park in Colma.

Dan has created an Alzheimer’s fundraiser in memory of Catherine to support four organizations that helped them through this eight-year journey.

Lee Ann Steiner

Dec. 13, 1943–June 2, 2024

Lee Ann Steiner

Lee Ann Steiner, born Lee Ann Nahman, sadly passed away on June 2, 2024. Surrounded by her family, she made a peaceful transition after a courageous, hard-fought, and years-long battle with cancer. Lee Ann was 80 years young. She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 59 years, Paul; daughters Lori Steiner Tulkoff (Alec) and Jodie Steiner Schroeder (Drew); grandchildren Sydney, Jacob, Max, and Leo; her loving sister Victoria Nahman Burstein (Barry); and a host of nieces and nephews.

Lee Ann was born Dec. 13, 1943, to Helen and Morton Nahman at San Francisco’s Mount Zion Hospital. A fifth generation San Franciscan, Lee Ann grew up in Saint Francis Wood, where she lived most of her life. She attended West Portal Elementary, Aptos Middle and Lowell High Schools where she formed some of her most enduring and foundational friendships. She then went to UC Berkeley, where she was a member of the Delta Phi Epsilon sorority and received her B.A. in Communications. It was there that she formed more of those enduring friendships and met the love of her life, Paul.

Married in 1965, Lee Ann worked at the Emporium while Paul attended USF law school. After daughters Lori and Jodie were born, Lee Ann focused wholly on raising the girls and running the household. She eventually decided to merge her passion for travel with her communications and planning skills and worked as a travel agent. She took special delight in planning adventures for clients and friends but especially for Paul and herself as exploring the world was their favorite hobby. They eagerly embraced opportunities to experience new places, people, cultures, and cuisines — or return to their favorites — together.

A devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, daughter, and friend who thrived on the traditions and occasions that brought people together, Lee Ann’s number one priority was unequivocally her family. Nothing made her happier than being with the people she loved, especially her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She attended every performance, game, graduation, school activity, and birthday celebration. She didn’t want to miss a thing.

Lee Ann was vibrant, charismatic, insightful, and authentically herself. Warm, approachable, and inquisitive with a keen sense of humor and strong moral compass, she naturally attracted, cultivated, and cherished lasting relationships. She made a positive impact on many and had a broad, large circle of friends. She and Paul enjoyed an active social life, regularly entertaining, dining, and mingling with friends and family throughout the Bay Area and well beyond. She was a truly special woman who made an indelible mark and will be dearly missed and forever loved.

To commemorate Lee Ann’s life, a service was held at Congregation Sherith Israel on Sunday, June 9th. Donations in her memory may be sent to Congregation Sherith Israel, the Center for Reproductive Rights, or the charity of your choice.

Sinai Memorial | (415) 921-3636

Ricky Enoch

Aug. 18, 1988–May 24, 2024

Ricky Enoch, born on Aug. 18, 1988, passed away on May 24, 2024. He is survived by his loving family: his parents, Nina Safdie and Stephan Enoch, and his younger brother, Nico Enoch. His memory will forever be in our hearts.