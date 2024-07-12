Death announcements for the week of July 12, 2024

Sign up for Weekday J and get the latest on what's happening in the Jewish Bay Area.

Donald Bernard Jaffe

Oct. 11, 1933–June 22, 2024

Donald Bernard Jaffe

Dr. Donald Bernard Jaffe passed away peacefully on June 22, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Donald was an inspiration to all as he lived every day of his 90 years devoted to his family, community, and patients. Donald always spoke his mind with integrity, compassion, wit, and occasional biting humor.

Donald was born on October 11, 1933, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Morris Jaffe and Minnie Zeff Jaffe and brother of Vivian. Donald graduated from Walnut Hills High School and attended college as well as medical school at the University of Cincinnati, where he also met and married Helen Levanne Jaffe.

After completing his first year internship, Donald served in the US Air Force with the rank of captain, stationed in Seville, Spain, for two years. Upon completing his military service, he returned to the United States and settled in San Mateo, California, where he lived the remainder of his life.

Dr. Jaffe dedicated his career to internal medicine, on staff at Mills Peninsula Hospital and as a community doctor for five decades. He was an avid Bay Area sports fan. When not spending his days golfing, playing tennis, traveling, and cherishing time with his wife, children, and many grandchildren, he was often sighted on Burlingame Avenue with a dog at his feet and a cappuccino in hand.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Helen, and their devoted family: son Marc and his wife Lisa, along with their daughter Alex and son Adam; son Bruce and his wife Cris, their daughter Madeline, sons Jacob and Daryoush, and niece Jasmin; son Daniel and his wife Yael, their son Benjamin, and daughters Shira and Talia; and son Michael.

A service honoring Dr. Jaffe is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 12 at Peninsula Temple Beth El in San Mateo. In lieu of flowers or gifts of condolence, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.

Dr. Jaffe will be dearly missed and remembered.

Rose Lash

Jan. 6, 1927–May 30, 2024

Rose Lash

Rose Lash was born in Columbus, Ohio, to Morris Gold (Zeilengold) and Esther (née Feinstein), emigres from Poland and Russia (today’s Ukraine), respectively. She was one of four children. The family moved to Lorain, Ohio, so her father could manage a bar and grill, where she met her future husband, Harvey Lash, as a young child. They dated as teenagers and were married in 1946, following his discharge from the Army Air Forces. While Harvey was attending dental and, subsequently, medical school at Ohio State University in Columbus, she worked as a secretary for an insurance company. Her first son, Alan, was born in Columbus in 1953 and her second son, Robert, was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1957 when Harvey was working as a surgical resident at Cleveland City Hospital (part of Western Reserve University). The family moved to Rochester, MN, in 1958 where Harvey completed a fellowship in plastic surgery at the Mayo Clinic. They moved to Palo Alto, CA, in 1961 at which time Harvey founded the plastic surgery department at the Palo Alto Medical Clinic.

When her sons were young, Rose was active in the PTA and Cub Scouts. She was a longtime member of Temple Beth Am in Los Altos Hills where she served as sisterhood president. She also acted as a de facto executive assistant to Harvey when he became president of the American Society of Maxillofacial Surgeons. She and her friend Gloria Levin owned the Signatures Gift Shop in the Village Court Shopping Center in Los Altos. She later worked as a volunteer for the Gift Shop at the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford.

Rose enjoyed cooking and baking, especially with her mother, a former caterer, who lived with the family from 1964 until her death in 1983. She also loved making ceramic art. She enjoyed traveling and was an early visitor to China when it was opened to American tourists.

She is survived by her husband, two sons and two grandsons. Charitable donations in Rose’s memory may be directed to the Lucile Packard Foundation for Children’s Health (lpfch.org).

Sam Liron

Sam Liron

Sam Liron of Foster City, California, passed on June 18, 2024, at the age of 82, after prolonged illness. He was an Industrial Engineer and Operations Research Manager in Silicon Valley for over 40 years. He is survived by his sons Eran (wife Meredith, grandsons Avi and Geffen) and Ido. His close-knit family includes siblings Israella Bistra and Yossi Bistra as well as extended family in both Israel and the U.S.

Sam led a rich Jewish life from being a soldier in Israel, later in life defending Israel with his pen, and supporting Jewish and Israeli causes throughout his life in the Bay Area. He was known for his dry wit, intelligence, and willingness to turn new acquaintances into adopted family.

He loved family, reading, and music and being a world traveler.

Diane Claudia Raphael

Diane Claudia Raphael

Diane Claudia Raphael, née King, (Dina Ayelet) died peacefully on the morning of Sunday, June 23, in Phoenix, AZ, at the age of 88.

Mom was born in San Francisco, the youngest of the five King sisters, daughters of Harry King (née Aaron Krapivka) originally of Minsk and Clara King (née Friedlander) originally of Libau, Latvia. She remained close to her sisters throughout their lives.

Diane met the love of her life, Noel Raphael, as a young teenager. They were married in 1955 after he returned from service in the Korean War. They started their family in San Francisco and later moved to Daly City, joining the new Temple Judea and supporting it as active members until they moved to Santa Rosa in later years. They were involved in temple brotherhood and sisterhood and served the synagogue in myriad ways, instilling a love of Judaism and the Jewish community in their children. She was also active in ORT, the Jewish educational network, and the public school PTAs.

Diane went back to work in 1969 as the office assistant at Markling and Yamasaki, AIA, where she kept the office running smoothly and became something of a mother hen to everyone else in the all-male office. She later became a workers’ comp claims adjuster at Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company and continued to work until her husband became ill.

Mom was a natural nurturer and teacher, guiding her children carefully through their formative years and volunteering regularly in their classrooms. In later years when her daughter became a teacher, she continued to volunteer in her daughter’s classroom, and also in the classrooms of her grandchildren. She had an impressive vocabulary and language skills, and she got a great deal of joy in helping children to learn their lessons.

Diane is survived by daughter Robin Raphael-Simke (Jack); son and daughter-in-law Eric and Patty Raphael; grandchildren Leah Simke (Brandon Rosen), Ariella Simke, Brandon Raphael and Joshua Raphael, and many nieces and nephews.

Mom loved dessert and beautiful gardens, animals of all sorts, and most of all she loved her family. She would approve if you would tell someone in your family that you love them today. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local PBS station.

May her memory be for a blessing.

Joan Mendelson Sautter

Joan Mendelson Sautter

Joan Mendelson Sautter was born in San Francisco, California, to Joseph Bernard Mendelson and Phyllis Goldsmith Mendelson. She was a proud graduate of Lowell High School, Stanford University (Class of 1961), and the University of California Berkeley School of Law (Class of 1964). After her admission to the State Bar of California in 1965, Joan served as a clerk to a justice of the California Court of Appeal in San Francisco. She later became a partner at the law firm Coffman and Sautter, specializing in estate and trust matters until her retirement in 2021.

Joan was deeply committed to giving back to her community, with a particular focus on philanthropic efforts in Oakland, where she raised her family. She supported and served many community and professional organizations, including the ACLU, Academy of Sciences, Berkeley JCC, Chapter 510, Oakland Museum of California, Destiny Arts Oakland, and Planned Parenthood. Joan was often engaged in community cleanup projects, the collection and distribution of food for shelters and people in need, the provision of supplies for schools in need, and recycling initiatives.

Joan was predeceased by her parents; her uncle, Hon. Richard Goldsmith; and her eldest daughter, Amy Louise Sautter Sterling. She is survived by her brother, Roger Mendelson, M.D. (Monique), her daughter Elizabeth Sautter Savala (Anthony), and her grandsons Julian and Gabe. Joan also leaves behind her niece Laura Stritzel (Greg) and their sons Evan, Woodrow, and Holden; her nephew Adam Mendelson, Ph.D. (Mari) and their children Mark and Sofia; her cousins Paul Goldsmith, Phyllis Goldlink and Lary Goldsmith, DC, as well as her social partner for over 37 years, Joel Zebrack, Esq., and his daughters Sara and Lisa.

Joan’s legacy of service, generosity, and commitment to her community will be remembered and cherished by all who knew her.

May her memory be a blessing.

Dr. Robert “Bob” Smith

Dr. Robert “Bob” Smith

Dr. Robert Smith, a highly respected urologist and community member, died peacefully at home on June 25. He was 85.

Dr. Smith, who was affectionately known as Bob, was born to Sylvia and Louis Smith of Illinois. He attended the University of Illinois for three years, graduating early to attend U of I’s four-year medical school program, from which he graduated in 1964. At U of I, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity, where he made lifelong friends.

After he graduated from medical school, Bob was drafted to the U.S. Navy. He spent the first year in Seattle and on an icebreaker in Alaska, and the second year in San Diego. In his later years, Bob would frequently recollect the beautiful Arctic wildlife and the harrowing act of performing surgery at sea. After his service, he did a rotation at Mt. Zion Hospital where he met his beloved wife of 56 years, Jackie.

Bob spent his medical career in Oakland where he practiced for more than 40 years. He served as Chief of Urology at Summit-Providence Hospital, where he rarely took a vacation longer than a week, because he cared so much for his patients. He went into private practice in 1970.

An avid golfer, Bob was one of the founding “Bandits” at Round Hill Country Club in Alamo and played weekly games for 51 years with close friends. At the club he acquired many nicknames, teased his friends by assigning them nicknames, and played a regular poker game after many rounds. Bob always said he wanted to “live where he played, not where he worked.”

Bob will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. He had a great sense of humor and cared deeply for his patients, friends and family. He had a big heart and especially loved his years as a “Papa.” Besides Jackie, Bob is survived by his devoted children Stacey Scott (Andy), Andrew Smith (Melissa), and grandchildren Audrey and Nathan Scott, and Noah and Sophia Smith. He is also survived by his loving sister Sharon Sheinkop (Mitchell) and his sister-in-law Sandy Alvord.

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life service at Round Hill Country Club on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to donate to a charity of your choice.

Sue Ann Levin Schiff

Sue Ann Levin Schiff

Sue Ann Levin Schiff, who had an extraordinary career as a nonprofit and corporate executive, lawyer and board member, died on Saturday, June 22, in San Francisco after a long and gallant battle with cancer. Sue Ann cherished her role as a wife, sister, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend. She was 76.

Sue Ann is survived by her sons Robert and David, daughters-in-law Harper and Laura, and grandchildren Roxanne, George and Thomas, as well as her brothers Myron and Irving. Sue Ann’s passing was preceded by those of her husband, Bob, in 2018, and youngest brother, Jonathan, in 2008.

Sue Ann Levin was born in Chicago in 1948 and raised in Michigan City, Indiana, by her parents, Blossom and Irving, along with her three brothers.

Sue Ann graduated first in her class of 800 at Elston High School, and attended Smith College and U.C. Berkeley, where she obtained a master’s degree and a law degree and served as an editor of the California Law Review. It was in Berkeley where Sue Ann met Bob Schiff, who would be her husband for more than 45 years. Sue Ann and Bob settled in the East Bay and raised their sons, Robert and David, there.

Sue Ann had a long and varied career that culminated in her work leading the San Francisco Botanical Garden from 2011 until 2018. Sue Ann’s tenure at SFBG allowed her to channel her experience and skill toward her love of gardens and included the launch of Flower Piano, the wildly popular annual event that turns the garden into an alfresco concert hall.

Sue Ann also led Legal Community Against Violence (now known as the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence), where she grew a small, local legal advocacy organization to national prominence in the gun violence prevention movement. In addition, she held leadership positions at the JCC of San Francisco and her alma mater, UC Berkeley School of Law, where for more than 10 years she served as assistant dean and oversaw financial and institutional planning.

Notably, before transitioning to the not-for-profit sector, Sue Ann rose through the corporate ranks at PG&E, holding various legal and management positions, and ultimately becoming the first woman to serve as an officer of a PG&E company.

Sue Ann led and served on the boards of many organizations, including St. Paul’s Episcopal School in Oakland (including as chair), Facing History and Ourselves (Bay Area Advisory Board), the East Bay Conservation Corps, the Bay Area Jewish Community Relations Council and the Friends of the Botanic Garden Leadership Council at Smith College, which she led from 2019 through 2022.

Sue Ann received commendations for her work and civic contributions, including having a day dedicated in her honor in the City and County of San Francisco. In 1985, she was featured on NBC News in a special about working mothers.

Sue Ann loved design, indoors and out, as well as music and art. She was a voracious reader and an intrepid traveler, even after her diagnosis. She was known as a relentless hard worker who brought the highest standards and attention to detail to all her pursuits. Sue Ann was truly devoted to her family, friends, and most of all to the children in her life, including her three grandchildren and her great-niece Stella Mollica.

The family is grateful to the health care professionals who helped Sue Ann throughout her illness and treatment and for the incredible generosity of many friends who extended themselves in Sue Ann’s and her family’s time of need.

A memorial service was held June 28 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Donations in Sue Ann’s memory and honor may be made to Gardens of Golden Gate Park, the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, the Botanic Garden of Smith College or a charity of your choosing.

Barry Scherman

Oct. 2, 1936–Dec. 17, 2023

Barry Scherman

Barry Scherman, the son of Nettie and Sol Scherman, suddenly passed away after working at his computer in full steam the night before. Born in San Francisco, Barry grew up in Piedmont, California, and graduated from the University of California at Berkeley.

Barry was a kind, considerate, thoughtful man with a strong character and a passion for real estate. From his first job with his father, picking up nails on a construction site, he learned about the importance of work ethic, integrity, fairness and philanthropy. He lived his life with the scales of justice paramount in his thought process and evaluated each situation from a perspective of positivity and resolution. He was known to be tough in business, but whether business or personal, those closest to him understood that his principles ran deep.

Always understated, Barry rarely spoke about his successes. He privately appreciated the invitation and enjoyed his work as a City of San Francisco Real Estate Consultant. Occasionally, he reminisced about his past as the youngest president of the National Home Builders Association and the challenges he encountered in developing Discovery Bay, California, an innovative development.

Significant contributions to the real estate environment marked Barry’s professional career. His mastery of renovation, construction, and development led to the creation of numerous multi-family neighborhoods, condominiums, apartments, and commercial properties. These structures, standing as a testament to his vision and skill, continue to shape the communities they are a part of today.

During Thanksgiving dinner, just weeks before his passing, Barry shared his profound thoughts on the power of gratitude. He drew inspiration from Elie Wiesel, reminding us that without gratitude, love remains unknown. Barry was deeply grateful for the blessings of health, family, friends and travel. His gratitude was not just a feeling but a call to action, as he was driven to give back to the community that had given him so much.

Barry focused his time and energy on places where he thought he could make a difference. He regularly hosted political, cultural, and healthcare events in his home, sat on multiple boards, including but not limited to the California Community Colleges Board, helping to increase the availability of educational opportunities, worked tirelessly to develop Camp Newman so that kids could have wonderful, nurturing, summer experiences, supported CPMC Hospital and CPMC Foundation, Make A Wish Foundation, Jewish Federation, Anti-Defamation League, AIPAC, Gun Violence Prevention, Glide Church, St. Anthony’s Kitchen, and generously contributed to various charities.

Upon learning that an employee’s father, a Portuguese diplomat, had been persecuted, disgraced, and died in poverty and shame for saving the lives of Jews by signing their exit papers, Barry immediately enlisted an entourage of people to work together toward repairing the injustice. Ultimately, the employee’s father was posthumously reinstated in his country. Today, the man who followed his conscience and risked everything is named Righteous Among the Nations at Yad Vashem.

Barry was appreciated, loved, and adored by many: Dad to Aviva (David), Papa to Lexi, Madelyn, and Zachary, Brother Barr to Michael, Important to Abram (Fiana), Pops to Robert and Shoshana, Grandpa to Preston and Jayden, Papa Bear to Brenley, Uncle Barry to Ashley and Joshua, Uncle Barr to Judith, mentor to Zack, and “Chef Barri” to his men friends.

He often affectionately described their annual trips, first skiing, later golfing, and finally relaxing on a boat where they all hilariously laughed at exactly the same stories they shared the year before.

Friendships mattered to Barry, and they enriched his life.

He was deeply cherished and loved by his wife, Susan, and will be forever missed.

A private memorial was held.

Sandra Rae Stearns

Sandra Rae Stearns

Our beloved wife, mom, and nana Sandra Rae Stearns, peacefully passed away on June 28, 2024, at the age of 83.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald Stearns; son David (Stephanie) Stearns; son Jeff (Ida) Stearns; grandsons Tristan and Luca; brother Rich (Karen) Levy; as well as numerous relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Melvin and Rose Levy.

Sandra was born in San Francisco and graduated from Westmoor High School in Daly City. After high school, she attended San Francisco State College before taking a job with Matson Shipping Lines as a keyboard punch operator in the early days of computer entry. She met her husband, Don, at the Jewish Community Center in San Francisco, and they settled in Fremont 56 years ago. Sandra was a loving wife, mom, nana, sister, and friend to many. Early in her life, she enjoyed camping and traveling, square dancing, and drawing/sketching (especially Victorian houses). In recent years, she continued to enjoy camping with her RV club, as well as reading, attending musicals, and playing games with friends. Sandra will be remembered for her heart of gold, her lending ear to all, the smile she had for everyone, and her love of hummingbirds and flowers. Her husband will miss her dearly; she was his love and his life. Her sons will always cherish memories of their daily conversations with her and her enduring words of wisdom. Her grandsons will always remember her supporting them at their sporting events.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in Sandra’s name to the American Cancer Society: raiseyourway.donordrive.com/campaign/Sandra-R-Stearns

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Fremont Kaiser ER and ICU for their care and compassion.

Eleanor Tandowsky

May 28, 1937–July 2, 2024

Eleanor Tandowsky

Eleanor Tandowsky, aged 87, passed away on July 2, 2024, in Danville, California. Born on May 28, 1937, in Chicago Illinois, she moved through life with a spirit that was as kind as it was enduring.

Eleanor dedicated 35 years to the Alameda County public library system, where her efforts graced the libraries of Fremont, Dublin, and Pleasanton, enriching the communities she served. A proud alumni of Northwestern University and the University of California at Berkeley, her commitment to education and literacy was profound.

Her life was also deeply intertwined with her faith and community at Temple Beth Sholom in San Leandro, where she was an active member for over 50 years. Eleanor‘s love for books extended beyond her professional life. Her volunteer work at the temple library was rewarded last year when the library was dedicated in her name. She joyfully combined her passions for literature and community service with a deep love for her family.

Eleanor was a loving matriarch and friend, known for her friendly demeanor and charitable nature. She cherished her family, taking immense pride in discussing the lives and accomplishments of her grandchildren. Her absence is deeply felt by her surviving family members, including her son, Ross Tandowsky; brother Arthur Tandy; grandchildren, Mara Sargent and Natalie Tandowsky; and daughter-in-law, Victoria Tandowsky as well as a large extended family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Tandowsky, and her son, Mark Tandowsky.

Services were held July 9 at Temple Beth Sholom in San Leandro. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Temple Beth Sholom library fund or the American Cancer Society, honoring Eleanor‘s legacy of generosity and support for causes close to her heart.

Tamar S. Wise

Jan. 20, 1943–May 22, 2024

Tamar S. Wise

Tamar Susan Wise, a longtime resident of Los Angeles and Berkeley, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at the age of 81.

She is survived by a daughter, Adi Wise (and son-in-law Matt Graves); a brother, Yitzchak Etshalom (and his wife Stefanie); and by numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Tamar was predeceased by her parents, Rabbi Aaron M. Wise and Rebbetzin Miriam (Lipson) Wise of Los Angeles, and a brother, Jonathan Hillel Wise. May their memories be a blessing.

Tamar was born in Schenectady, New York. In 1947, her family moved to Los Angeles, where her father served for more than three decades as the Rabbi of Adat Ari El, the first synagogue in San Fernando Valley.

From her earliest years, Tamar was a voracious reader with a passion for learning, travel, and languages. (She spoke three fluently.) As a young adult, Tamar loved camping and hiking, and made some of her happiest memories on trips to Alaska and Mount Lassen. Later, her hobbies included gardening and attending plays, concerts and other cultural events.

After graduating from North Hollywood High School in 1960, Tamar attended UCLA, where she earned a B.A. with honors in history, and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa.

Tamar worked as a high school teacher in Los Angeles before moving to Israel to pursue graduate studies and work on a kibbutz. One of her greatest joys in life was experiencing and appreciating new cultures and meeting people from different backgrounds. Tamar’s exceptional wanderlust led her to travel extensively throughout the 1960s, across Israel, Europe and South America and around the United States.

In 1970, Tamar moved to Berkeley, where she found a like-minded community, started a new career in publishing, and — in 1978 — started a family.

In the mid-1980s, Tamar began to experience a mysterious set of symptoms that were eventually diagnosed as Parkinson’s Disease. While Tamar struggled with Parkinson’s for nearly 40 years, she was defined not by her illness but by the qualities with which she met it: Courage. Tenacity. Selflessness. And wit.

Tamar’s family laid her to rest at Home of Eternity Cemetery in Oakland on May 24. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (michaeljfox.org/tribute).