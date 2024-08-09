Death announcements for the week of Aug. 9, 2024

Sign up for Weekday J and get the latest on what's happening in the Jewish Bay Area.

Leah Nelson Ezray

1960–2024

We are saddened to announce the death of Leah Ezray, in Sacramento, California, on Wednesday, July 3, at the age of 91. She was a devoted wife, beloved sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, aunt and great aunt who treasured each member of her family.

Leah was born in Detroit, Michigan, and moved to Sacramento in 1960. She was active in the Jewish community and instilled a strong Jewish identity in each of her children. Leah was a gifted educator who taught 4th grade and art. She was a pioneer in founding an innovative magnet school which utilized integrative curricula. In addition, she helped found the Shalom School in Sacramento. Leah was a political activist who fought for social justice and taught her family to stand up for justice. She was a feminist who fought for equal rights, made sure her sons knew how to cook and insisted her daughter take upper-level math well before it was commonplace. In retirement, Leah volunteered for multiple organizations. She was a devoted archivist for over twenty years at Congregation B’nai Israel and the city of Sacramento. She ran health conferences for Hadassah and helped the Central Valley Holocaust Educators’ Network thrive.

A strong and independent woman, Leah devoted herself to her health and exercised on a regular basis. She not only took yoga classes but led them at the YMCA, for decades. She was an extraordinary artist whose works are treasured by those blessed to have them.

Leah is survived by husband Mervin Ezray; sons Jay (Michelle) Ezray and Rabbi Nathaniel (Mimi) Ezray, daughter Leyne (Eric) Milstein; grandchildren Evan (Alicia) Ezray, Brianna (Drew) Wham, Emily (Mike) Dressler, Hannah Milstein (Alex Eppler), Abby Milstein and Ethan Ezray and great-grandchildren Mateo Ezray, Lucas Ezray and Violet Wham.

Leah left a legacy of cherishing friends and family and the importance of showing up for the large and small moments in life. She will be missed. Her memory is a blessing.

Ronald H. Goldschmidt

Nov. 22, 1943–July 22, 2024

Ronald Goldschmidt

Ronald H. Goldschmidt, of San Mateo, California, passed away on July 22, 2024, at the age of 80.

Ron was born on Nov. 22, 1943, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to parents Lester and Margo Goldschmidt (nee Bachenheimer). His spirit is carried on by his wife, Catherine; his two sons Daniel (Amy) and Joel (Angela); grandchildren Megan and Jonah; and sister Linda (Sanford) Ehrenreich of Pittsburgh, Penn.

He graduated from Northwestern University in Political Science and never lost his interest in national and international politics. His career as a doctor began at University of Wisconsin Medical School, graduating in 1970. He relocated to San Francisco where he began his 50-year professional career at UCSF/San Francisco General Hospital. His professional accomplishments were varied but working with the HIV/AIDS epidemic from the very first days to the success in recent years and for establishing the Family Practice Inpatient Service at SFGH were his most significant. His greatest love was working as an attending physician, teaching the Residents, and passing along his blend of medical knowledge and compassion.

Outside the hospital, he enjoyed spending time with his family, playing jazz piano, refereeing soccer games, working in the garden, and watching every Warriors game. While his professional accomplishments are numerous, he always said he was most proud of his wonderful family, watching his kids and grandkids grow up, while building a wonderful life and home with Cathy.

While he will be missed, his legacy, teachings and impact will carry on forever. In his notes, his family found the following message about his mortality: I‘ve had a full life, the regrets of all the things I have yet to do will simply have to be done by others. Let’s go on now and miss each other and continue to love each other.

Services were held July 25, 2024, at Peninsula Temple Beth El, with interment at Skylawn Cemetery.

Anyone wishing to honor Ron’s life work and sustain his legacy, Ron’s family suggests a gift in his name to the UCSF Department of Family and Community Medicine at San Francisco General Hospital.

Information for directing donations online or by mail may be found at fcm.ucsf.edu/support-us. Please be sure to indicate on the donation form (and on your check if donating by mail) that your gift is in honor of Dr. Ronald Goldschmidt and should be directed to “UCSF Dept FCM at SFGH Fund Code B0296.”

Jill Horowitz

Nov. 27, 1942–July 23, 2024

Jill Horowitz

Born in Kankakee, Illinois, the daughter of the town doctor John Horowitz and Melba Adelman Horowitz, Jill graduated from Kankakee High, Northwestern University and the University of Chicago School of Social Work. She moved to San Francisco in 1970 to accept a position at Jewish Family Services.

Soon thereafter she opened her own psychotherapy private practice and became interested in furthering her education in the field of psychoanalysis and becoming a psychoanalyst herself. Turned down when she applied for training at the San Francisco Psychoanalytic Institute, which then refused admittance to people who were not medical doctors, Jill refused to take no for an answer. Joining others in California and New York, she led the Committee for Lay Analysis, which filed suit on antitrust grounds and won in 1987.

Jill went on to co-found the Psychoanalytic Institute of Northern California (PINC) in 1989 and was in its first graduating class. She spent many years practicing both psychotherapy and psychoanalysis with patients in San Francisco and later from her home office in Berkeley. Jill was honored for the excellence of her work as an analyst and advisor by being a recipient of PINC’s award for outstanding achievement. She was also admired for her commitment to treating people who otherwise could not afford therapy.

She married Jonathan Kaufman in 1983 and they enjoyed 41 years together traveling, dining and attending the San Francisco Opera and Symphony. She died after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

A private graveside ceremony was held and a public memorial is being planned. Please email [email protected] if you are interested in attending.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Psychoanalytic Institute of Northern California. Go to db.pincsf.org/peonies.

Louis Michael Levy

March 14, 1931–July 21, 2024

Louis Michael “Mike” Levy died on Sunday, July 21, 2024 after a long and fruitful life. Born on March 14, 1931, and raised in Berkeley, Calif., he stayed close to the Bay Area all his life. He married his high school sweetheart and great love of his life, Susan Kahn, on Feb. 10, 1952, and raised their four children: Karen (Fritz), Paul (Robin), Elinor, and Sally (Ian) in Oakland, Calif.

Mike was predeceased by his parents Samuel and Kathleen, brothers Sanford and Joseph, and grandson Brent. He is survived by Susan, Margery Kahn Zelles, his sister in law, his children, six grandchildren: Peter (Oona), Regina (Rich), Josh (Laurel), Samantha (Jim), Jessica (Juston), and Caty, and 10 great-grandchildren: Amelia and Lindi; Brayden; Mara, Audrey and Holden; Elijah, Elizabeth and David; and Sammie. After briefly serving in the Navy, he worked in insurance then spent 50 years selling men’s apparel all over the West Coast plus Alaska and Hawaii. Mike was a devoted member of Temple Sinai.

Mike (Poppa Soxx) loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family gatherings, Hawaii (Lahaina Yacht Club), a great meal especially with friends, The Marx Brothers and The Three Stooges, a good World War II movie, reading spy novels, watching sports (Cal Football), animals and classic cars and was a world traveler. Teller of Stories, Tales (sometimes Tall) and Jokes (good, bad, and in between). The Family would like to thank Piedmont Gardens and Gentiva Hospice for the excellent care provided to Mike in his final years and months.

In lieu of sending flowers or making a donation, tell someone a joke.

There will be a private funeral and interment. The family will hold a memorial at a later date.

For information regarding the memorial service and to send condolences electronically, please use the following email address: [email protected].

William G. Shilling

Nov. 1, 1933–July 19, 2024

William “Bill” Shilling

William “Bill” Shilling enjoyed a nine-decade life of love, friendship, and curiosity. Born in Shanghai, China, in 1933 to parents who had emigrated from Siberia, he remained a devoted son to Florence and Gilbert Shilling for their entire lives. Arriving as a small child in San Francisco with his parents and sister Tania, Bill began kindergarten without a word of English. He appreciated his public school education at Sutro School (where he later realized he had served as crossing-guard for his future wife, Lynne), Presidio Junior High, Washington High (on stage in skits and rallies!), SF City College, and UC Berkeley.

He enthusiastically majored in history (the stories!) and fun (with his ZBT fraternity brothers). His natural curiosity about people allowed him to make lasting friendships. Early accolades included “best dancer” and “best sense of humor.” During college, Bill was a Naval reservist and following graduation, he served in the US Army for two years, stationed in London, where he was grateful for peacetime and for the opportunity to explore much of Europe on weekend leaves.

Celebrating his return to the States, Bill joined a group of friends on the SF Marina Green where he was introduced to Lynne. They were almost inseparable for 66 years. They were complementary personalities, who supported each other’s interests and careers, while they together spent much time caring for immediate and extended family. They remained a particularly close couple, whose most important day of the year was their wedding anniversary.

Bill pursued a successful career as a sales executive in the printing and graphic arts industry, where again, he developed strong relationships with colleagues and clients. Ever the gentleman, Bill was known throughout his life for his wit, his polite manner and also his sharp attire, fostered by an early stint in sales at Gene Hiller Menswear.

Along the way, Bill indulged his creative side by becoming a published author, collaborating on numerous books including “The Little Old Lady’s San Francisco” and “The Original Old Radio Game.” That creativity continued after retirement. Bill turned to pro bono work on behalf of the American Cancer Society. Using his skills as a graphic artist, he developed dramatic and forceful posters depicting the hazards of smoking.

But the roles Bill treasured the most were husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He took great pride in establishing Marin County as the family home base beginning in 1962, first in Corte Madera, then Kentfield, Larkspur, and Smith Ranch. Bill helped with homework, sang silly songs, and especially relished time with his two daughters on special trips. The family homes hosted countless Sunday dinners and special events. Bill enjoyed following his daughters’ careers and welcoming his son-in-law to the family. By the time Bill’s four grandsons arrived, he had settled into retirement and was able to be a central figure in their lives. He could often be found at Boyle Park, watching Little League from a camp chair, emblazoned with the word “Gramps.” With family as his top priority, Bill referred to himself as his grandsons’ “Number One Fan” and wanted to hear every detail of their school, sports and career activities. Later, he was thrilled to welcome three granddaughters-in-law.

As a talented and creative artist, Bill marked most special occasions with a clever handmade cartoon or card. His curiosity deepened, as his primary hobby was reading (everything), and he was able to converse widely and deeply, on topics including military history, music, the stock market, and sports. An engaged citizen, he read four newspapers a day.

The last month of Bill’s long life included the crowning joy of sitting hand-in-hand with Lynne while their three-under-three great-granddaughters played at their feet.

Bill is survived by wife Lynne, daughter Dana Shilling Rieger and her husband Steve Rieger, daughter Leslie Shilling, grandson Dave Rieger, grandson Jay Rieger and his wife Andie Obermeyer, grandson Ari Rieger and his wife Jayne Boehmler, grandson Robinson Rieger and his wife Yessica Rieger, and great-granddaughters Joey, June, and Jessie Rieger.

At Bill’s request, no service shall be held. Donations in his memory would be gratefully welcomed to bythebayhealth.org, in honor of the exemplary palliative care in Bill’s last year as well as hospice care.

Joy Peerce Wahrhaftig

July 9, 1935–July 23, 2024

Joy Peerce Wahrhaftig

Joy Peerce Wahrhaftig, beloved wife, mother, relative and friend, passed away on July 23, 2024, after a battle with cancer and other illnesses.

She is predeceased by her husband Robert and her sister Susan. She is survived by her brother Larry, her son Joe and cousin Barbara. In addition, she is survived by her nephews and nieces including Rebekah, Sol, Matthew, Louise, and Amy.

Joy was born on July 9, 1935, in New York City, the second of three children, to parents Alice and Jan Peerce. Alice was a manager in the performing arts. Jan was a well-known tenor. Joy grew up in New Rochelle, N.Y. After she graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology, Joy spent several decades designing women’s clothing as well as outfits for children. Her work was worn by patrons of the arts, as well as performers. Her clothing was also featured in department stores such as Bergdorf’s.

Joy met her future husband, Robert Wahrhaftig, in 1955 on a blind date. The couple married in the same year and spent their first decade together in Oakland. Later, they settled in Orinda, California, where they stayed for over fifty years.

Joy’s hobbies included spending time with friends, drawing, reading, and travel (notably to Hawaii and Sea Ranch). She was an observant Jew, who always looked forward to the holidays. She also volunteered for the American Cancer Society.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name, to the charitable organization of your choice.

