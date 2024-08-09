Lifecycles announcements for the week of Aug. 9, 2024

Sign up for Weekday J and get the latest on what's happening in the Jewish Bay Area.

B’nai Mitzvah

Ariella Juliet Abta

Daughter of Allison and Ron Abta, Saturday, Aug. 17, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Maya Benaroya

Daughter of Yael and Yaniv Benaroya, Saturday, Aug. 17, at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.

Maia Berenbaum

Daughter of Rose Cohen and Emiliano Berenbaum, Saturday, Aug. 17, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Anita Hannah Engel

Daughter of Dan and Angela Engel, sister to Maya and Raquel Engel, granddaughter of Mike and Ilana Favero along with Sara and Marvin Engel, Saturday, Aug. 10, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland.

Lila Graham

Daughter of Lisa and Charlie Graham, Saturday, Aug. 10, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Avichai Kim

Son of Susanne and Moonhawk Kim, Saturday, August 17, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Yaniv Koritzinsky

Son of Keren Henigman and Chaim Koritzinsky, Saturday, Aug. 17, at Congregation Etz Chayim, Palo Alto.

Lauren Koss

Daughter of Adam and Catherine Koss, Saturday, Aug. 17, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Stein William Mason

Son of Antonia and David Mason, Saturday, Aug. 3, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Naomi Schulman

Daughter of Rebecca and Mark Schulman, Saturday, Aug. 10, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Emmy Stone

Daughter of Ali and David Stone, Saturday, Aug. 3, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.