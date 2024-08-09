(Photo/Flickr-María Helena Carey CC BY-ND 2.0) Jewish Life Community Lifecycles Lifecycles announcements for the week of Aug. 9, 2024 Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | August 9, 2024 Sign up for Weekday J and get the latest on what's happening in the Jewish Bay Area. B’nai Mitzvah Ariella Juliet Abta Ariella Juliet AbtaDaughter of Allison and Ron Abta, Saturday, Aug. 17, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Maya BenaroyaDaughter of Yael and Yaniv Benaroya, Saturday, Aug. 17, at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville. Maia BerenbaumDaughter of Rose Cohen and Emiliano Berenbaum, Saturday, Aug. 17, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek. Anita Hannah Engel Anita Hannah EngelDaughter of Dan and Angela Engel, sister to Maya and Raquel Engel, granddaughter of Mike and Ilana Favero along with Sara and Marvin Engel, Saturday, Aug. 10, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland. Lila GrahamDaughter of Lisa and Charlie Graham, Saturday, Aug. 10, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Avichai KimSon of Susanne and Moonhawk Kim, Saturday, August 17, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Yaniv KoritzinskySon of Keren Henigman and Chaim Koritzinsky, Saturday, Aug. 17, at Congregation Etz Chayim, Palo Alto. Lauren KossDaughter of Adam and Catherine Koss, Saturday, Aug. 17, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Stein William Mason Stein William MasonSon of Antonia and David Mason, Saturday, Aug. 3, at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Naomi SchulmanDaughter of Rebecca and Mark Schulman, Saturday, Aug. 10, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Naomi Schulman Emmy StoneDaughter of Ali and David Stone, Saturday, Aug. 3, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. J. Staff Also On J. Lifecycles Lifecycles for the week of July 26, 2019 Lifecycles Lifecycles for the week of Nov. 12, 2021 Lifecycles Lifecycles for the week of Aug. 24, 2018 Lifecycles Lifecycles announcements for the week of Aug. 18, 2023 Subscribe to our Newsletter I would like to receive the following newsletters: Weekday J From Our Sponsors (helps fund our journalism) Your Sunday J Holiday Bytes