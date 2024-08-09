(Photo/Flickr-María Helena Carey CC BY-ND 2.0)
(Photo/Flickr-María Helena Carey CC BY-ND 2.0)

Lifecycles announcements for the week of Aug. 9, 2024

By J. Staff | August 9, 2024

B’nai Mitzvah

Ariella Juliet Abta

Daughter of Allison and Ron Abta, Saturday, Aug. 17, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Maya Benaroya
Daughter of Yael and Yaniv Benaroya, Saturday, Aug. 17, at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.

Maia Berenbaum
Daughter of Rose Cohen and Emiliano Berenbaum, Saturday, Aug. 17, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Anita Hannah Engel

Daughter of Dan and Angela Engel, sister to Maya and Raquel Engel, granddaughter of Mike and Ilana Favero along with Sara and Marvin Engel, Saturday, Aug. 10, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland.

Lila Graham
Daughter of Lisa and Charlie Graham, Saturday, Aug. 10, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Avichai Kim
Son of Susanne and Moonhawk Kim, Saturday, August 17, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Yaniv Koritzinsky
Son of Keren Henigman and Chaim Koritzinsky, Saturday, Aug. 17, at Congregation Etz Chayim, Palo Alto.

Lauren Koss
Daughter of Adam and Catherine Koss, Saturday, Aug. 17, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Stein William Mason

Son of Antonia and David Mason, Saturday, Aug. 3, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Naomi Schulman
Daughter of Rebecca and Mark Schulman, Saturday, Aug. 10, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Emmy Stone
Daughter of Ali and David Stone, Saturday, Aug. 3, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

J. Staff