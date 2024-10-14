Sign up for Weekday J and get the latest on what's happening in the Jewish Bay Area.

It is our tradition in Judaism to add “Ad me’ah v’esrim!” (“May you live until 120!”) when wishing someone a happy birthday. Realistically, I know that 120 years old is far-fetched and probably unattainable. Yet, with my 60th birthday fast approaching on June 5, I suddenly realized that I was literally halfway there! How could I mark this milestone in a meaningful way?

My goal was to do something special, memorable and creative, but I was stuck on what that might be. My friend, a wise and seasoned (well, she’s 60 after all) life coach, asked me about my intentions. Once you figure out the “why” she advised, the “what to do” will naturally follow.

After months of deliberation, it finally dawned on me. I wanted to connect with and inspire young people to think about philanthropy. After raising four kids across 28 years, I had become an empty nester who sorely missed my house full of boisterous, talkative, interesting young people to feed, learn the latest slang from and watch mature before my eyes. I reminisced about the “themed” birthday parties, soccer, basketball and volleyball games, bar and bat mitzvahs and even schlepping them in carpools. I loved the time spent with my kids, getting to know their friends and attempting to overhear conversations that were definitely not meant for my ears.

To begin my project, I chose 60 young adults in their 20s and 30s — my kids, my nieces and nephews, my kids’ friends and my friends’ children, with the goal of sending them each $118 to donate to the charity of their choice.

When I enthusiastically shared my idea with my kids, they unanimously advised, “Mom, you can’t Venmo money to kids our age. What if they don’t follow through?! And, you can’t email them either. They won’t read it.“ Sure enough, they were 100% right, so I wisely listened to my children. I decided that I would donate the money in their name, and I texted them instead. All that was required of the recipients was to click on a Google Doc, enter their name, specify the organization they wished to support and explain why.

The responses were incredible and varied. Most people were honored to be included and thanked me for the opportunity to participate. Some, without fully reading the text, thought I was inviting them to my 60th birthday party! But all eagerly participated and were extremely thoughtful in their choices. It took several reminders, but days before my actual birthday, I hit my goal of 60 responses.

I initially provided a list of a few organizations that I found meaningful but encouraged the young adults to choose their own. The depth and breadth of their selections were truly inspiring. I loved that each person had a personal connection or reason for designating the organization they did. Twenty-five different charities were represented including diverse causes like criminal justice reform, mental health and grief services, reproductive rights, public libraries, disease prevention, and, of course, support for Jewish causes and Israel — the most meaningful to me.

I felt gratified donating to incredible organizations such as Friends of the IDF, Magen David Adom, Shalom Bayit, Camp Ramah and the Jeff Astor Legacy Fund (in memory of my brother). Connecting with so many young people I admire and love was gratifying, and I was deeply moved by their impactful responses, including:

“Belev Echad’s commitment to providing emotional, financial and medical support, while fostering a sense of belonging within the community, is incredibly impactful. Especially in light of the ongoing challenges faced by soldiers since October 7th, their mission has taken on even greater significance and urgency.”

“Alexander Muss High School in Israel gifted me the foundation of knowledge to support Israel, and also provided me with lifelong Jewish friends from around the country. I’ve seen the impact this program has had on my friends, family, and myself and hope that as many students as possible will be able to share this experience!”

“The Holocaust Museum LA’s mission has taken on renewed urgency in the face of the troubling resurgence of antisemitism, particularly in the wake of October 7th. I firmly believe that the museum’s educational endeavors are instrumental in cultivating empathy in students, paving the way for a more compassionate and dignified world.”

I highly recommend this project to anyone approaching a milestone birthday. Whether it’s 40, 50, 60, 70, 80 or 90, you will undeniably feel uplifted and proud.

All in all, turning 60 wasn’t so bad. As they say, it beats the alternative. The only downside? Reluctantly adjusting to a “6” preceding my age.

See the full list of the organizations and the responses from the young adults here.