Lifecycles announcements for the week of Oct. 18, 2024

Gabriella Bauer-Kahan

Daughter of Rebecca and Darren Bauer Kahan, Saturday, Oct. 26, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Son of Anessa and George Farber, brother of Gabriella and Raya Farber, grandson of Marcia and Michael Katz and Masha and Gennady Farber, Saturday, Oct. 26, at Congregation Beth Jacob in Redwood City.

Son of Davina and Baruch Goldwasser, Saturday, Oct. 19, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Daughter of Wendy and Dan Gross, Saturday, Oct. 19, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Son of Cody and Rebecca Harris, Saturday, Oct. 26, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Daughter of Heather and Josh Richman, Saturday, Oct. 26, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Daughter of Kate and James Riseman, Saturday, Oct. 26, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Daughter of Julie and Scott Rubenstein, Saturday, Oct. 19, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Son of Debi and Shaughn Ryan, Saturday, Oct. 19, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Son of Ben Siegel and Juanita Villa. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland.