Lifecycles announcements for the week of Oct. 18, 2024

By J. Staff | October 18, 2024

Nathan Farber

Gabriella Bauer-Kahan
Daughter of Rebecca and Darren Bauer Kahan, Saturday, Oct. 26, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Nathan Farber
Son of Anessa and George Farber, brother of Gabriella and Raya Farber, grandson of Marcia and Michael Katz and Masha and Gennady Farber, Saturday, Oct. 26, at Congregation Beth Jacob in Redwood City.

Lev Goldwasser

Lev Goldwasser
Son of Davina and Baruch Goldwasser, Saturday, Oct. 19, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Betty Gross

Betty Gross
Daughter of Wendy and Dan Gross, Saturday, Oct. 19, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Emmett Harris
Son of Cody and Rebecca Harris, Saturday, Oct. 26, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Emmett Harris

Barrett Richman
Daughter of Heather and Josh Richman, Saturday, Oct. 26, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Alexa Riseman
Daughter of Kate and James Riseman, Saturday, Oct. 26, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Gabriel Ryan

Remy Rubenstein
Daughter of Julie and Scott Rubenstein, Saturday, Oct. 19, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Gabriel Ryan
Son of Debi and Shaughn Ryan, Saturday, Oct. 19, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Lucio Siegel

Lucio Mauricio Siegel
Son of Ben Siegel and Juanita Villa. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland.

