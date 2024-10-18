(Photo/Flickr-María Helena Carey CC BY-ND 2.0) Jewish Life Community Lifecycles Lifecycles announcements for the week of Oct. 18, 2024 Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | October 18, 2024 Sign up for Weekday J and get the latest on what's happening in the Jewish Bay Area. Nathan Farber Gabriella Bauer-KahanDaughter of Rebecca and Darren Bauer Kahan, Saturday, Oct. 26, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek. Nathan FarberSon of Anessa and George Farber, brother of Gabriella and Raya Farber, grandson of Marcia and Michael Katz and Masha and Gennady Farber, Saturday, Oct. 26, at Congregation Beth Jacob in Redwood City. Lev Goldwasser Lev GoldwasserSon of Davina and Baruch Goldwasser, Saturday, Oct. 19, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Betty Gross Betty GrossDaughter of Wendy and Dan Gross, Saturday, Oct. 19, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Emmett HarrisSon of Cody and Rebecca Harris, Saturday, Oct. 26, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Emmett Harris Barrett RichmanDaughter of Heather and Josh Richman, Saturday, Oct. 26, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Alexa RisemanDaughter of Kate and James Riseman, Saturday, Oct. 26, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Gabriel Ryan Remy RubensteinDaughter of Julie and Scott Rubenstein, Saturday, Oct. 19, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Gabriel RyanSon of Debi and Shaughn Ryan, Saturday, Oct. 19, at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Lucio Siegel Lucio Mauricio SiegelSon of Ben Siegel and Juanita Villa. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland. J. Staff Also On J. Milestones Lifecycles, Feb. 3, 2017 Milestones Lifecycles, week of Feb. 10, 2017 Milestones Lifecycles, week of Feb. 17, 2017 Unions While caring for others, they learned to care for each other Subscribe to our Newsletter I would like to receive the following newsletters: Weekday J From Our Sponsors (helps fund our journalism) Your Sunday J Holiday Bytes