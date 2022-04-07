Police and rescue workers at the scene of a terror attack on Dizengoff Street, central Tel Aviv, April 7, 2022. (Photo/JTA-Avshalom Sassoni-Flash90) News Israel Shooting in downtown Tel Aviv leaves 2 dead, at least 4 in serious condition Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By Ron Kampeas, JTA | April 7, 2022 At least one gunman shot people at different locations along a downtown Tel Aviv street on Thursday night, leaving what Israeli emergency responders said were at least two people dead and four injured in critical condition. Police said they were in pursuit of at least one gunman, and called on people to stay indoors and stay away from windows. Witnesses described policemen running through the city streets, guns drawn. A spokesman for Magen David Adom, Israel’s main responder, said at least 16 people were evacuated to hospitals; it was not clear if this number included those who were declared dead. Media reports claim the attack occurred on a busy section of Dizengoff Street, where bars and restaurants are concentrated. Video from the scene. Credit @udi_shaham pic.twitter.com/zB6RWRmMSv — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) April 7, 2022 The two casualties died from their wounds at the Sourasky Medical Center hospital. Ron Huldai, Tel Aviv’s mayor, said the attack apparently had terrorist motives. Terrorists, some identified with the Islamic State group, killed 11 people within Israel’s 1967 lines over the course of a week last month. The attacks come at the beginning of Ramadan, the Muslim holiday when tensions are often heightened around prayer spaces in Jerusalem. Israeli police and Muslim worshippers clashed for weeks around the same time last year. Ron Kampeas JTA D.C. bureau chief JTA Content distributed by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency news service. Also On J. Local Voice Our recent mission to Poland is a Passover story and call to action U.S. The Passover kosher chicken shortage, explained Art Artist ‘Maimonides Nutz’ spins Talmud into social media gold Bay Area Santa Rosa’s Jewish fire marshal: Prepare for early wildfire season Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up