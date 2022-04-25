Tiburon town council passes antisemitism resolution

Tiburon’s town council met on April 20 to pass a resolution reaffirming its stance against hate and antisemitism, and to formally condemn a Feb. 20 incident when more than 60 residents found antisemitic flyers on their doorsteps.

The flyers, which also appeared in Berkeley and Novato on the same morning, were the work of activists from the Goyim Defense League, a network responsible for 74 antisemitic incidents in 2021, according to the Anti-Defamation League. The flyers attributed the Covid-19 pandemic to the work of Jews, saying “every single aspect of the Covid agenda is Jewish.”

Tiburon Mayor Jon Welner said the resolution, which passed unanimously 5-0, was a direct response to the flyering incident, and had been requested by several community members at both council meetings and meetings of the city’s diversity inclusion task force. The task force, which advises the town council, was established in 2020 after a police officer interrogated a Black business owner who was inside his own store, leading to a lawsuit.

“For the last few years, Tiburon has been really taking a stand [on] condemning hate,” Welner said. “But the residents also very strongly made their voices heard that they wanted to take a strong stand against these kinds of terrible acts,” including the flyering and a 2018 incident when antisemitic graffiti was found at a middle school.

In addition to condemning hate and acknowledging a rise in anti-Jewish hate crimes in recent years, the resolution, No. 11-2022, also declares Tiburon’s “support and celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month [in May], recognizing the rich cultural heritage of its Jewish residents.”

The town council also expressed support for Assembly Bill 2282 currently under consideration by state legislators. AB 2282 would equalize penalties for hate crimes, including hanging a noose, displaying a symbol of hate (such as a swastika) and burning or desecrating religious symbols.

Welner, who is also president of the Osher Marin JCC, said support for the bill is a reaction to several incidents in Marin County where hate symbols were posted but offenders were not prosecuted because their actions were not legally classified as a crime.

“This bill is intended to remedy that by making clear that doing those kinds of things, displaying swastikas or nooses with the intent to terrorize, is in itself a crime,” Welner said. “I think it will give officials the tools they need in the future to address these things directly.”

The community response to the local resolution has been positive, Welner said. He remains optimistic about Tiburon’s ability to deal with hate incidents in the future, if and when they occur.

“I’m so proud of little Tiburon. We’re a small community, and we really stand behind each other and fight hate wherever it emerges,” Welner said about the town of 9,000. “I am so proud of our community, and so moved to be the mayor of such a wonderful, wonderful place.”