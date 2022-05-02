Frank Residences: Jewish senior living 150 years in the making

This is sponsored content from the San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living.

When the San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living (known to many as “the Jewish Home”) embarked on creating Lynne & Roy M Frank Residences, they knew they were building on over 150 years of experience in caring and compassion for seniors in the Bay Area Jewish community and beyond. The result of that effort is a community that has set a new standard of person-centered care and design rooted in Jewish values.

Arriving at the new Frank Residences, you immediately feel that you are somewhere special. Contemporary and open design showcase a community to stand the test of time.

“As an architect, design is important to me,” said Lani Way, whose father moved into Frank Residences Memory Care as soon as it opened. “The design of this community is really something special. The choices of materials, the interior design, all of it reminds me of a resort hotel. A place you want to spend time in and around. My father has been really happy here since moving in.”

Inside, bright and airy spaces give way to cozy seating areas, a full-service restaurant and wine bar, casual café as well as access to the rich amenities located onsite. These include the salon & spa, state-of-the-art fitness, Pilates studio, and heated indoor therapy pool. A performing arts center, library, art studio, and movie theater are also all located on the first floor. Residents also enjoy several beautifully landscaped outdoor areas, dog park and bocce court. Frank Residences is unique and special because the continued generosity and support from the donors of the Jewish Home gifted this new community with such extraordinary amenities and programs.

Independent Living with Support If You Need It.

“For seniors who are active and independent, like driving to see relatives and taking trips on their own, Frank Residences is the perfect community to call home,” said Staci Chang, Chief Marketing Office of San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living. “Our floorplans are designed to make life simple and worry free and the community includes services such as housekeeping, dining, and rich programs as a part of your package.”

The bottom line is that a move to Frank Residences offers you the opportunity to have more time to enjoy the things you want and love to do, while living in an exciting and engaging environment.

In addition, unlike many other Senior Living communities, higher levels of care, if you need it, are located right on campus. Easy access to our renowned short-term rehabilitation and long-term skilled nursing services provides the peace of mind to make life at Frank Residences worry free for you and your loved ones.

And if you are concerned that your apartment will simply be a cookie cutter design, think again. No other senior community offers such range, size and pricing, and floor plans in San Francisco today. From studios to large two-bedroom & two-bath units, homes at Frank Residences are designed for real living. Large windows let in an abundance of light and warmth, while the finishing details are just the right touch for comfort and style. Kitchens with a full-size fridge and islands are for those who like to cook occasionally while taking advantage of the multiple dining options.

Memory Care Like No Other

Residents who need memory care enjoy one of the most innovative and person-centered approaches to memory care available anywhere in the country. Rob Sarison, Assistant Executive Director of Frank Residences, puts it this way: “If your loved one is facing the challenges of memory loss or dementia, then you know first-hand how complicated care can become. At Frank Residences, we reimagined person-centered care, and what we have created is a welcoming and trusting place for those who come into our care.” Gone are the clinical touches as each floor is designed to feel at home, with programs and activities tailored for your loved one. The private studios with private baths come with built-in storage and furniture. Innovative programs are incorporated into the everyday experiences for residents with the aim to create a place where people can engage in life and specifically in the things they have always enjoyed.

For more information, you can visit Frank Residences at www.frankresidences.org, or call for a tour today at 415-562-2020.

