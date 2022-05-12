One of my favorite spring and summer meals is hummus swirled into a bowl and topped with something saucy and delicious. I also like that much of the work can be done in advance. And this is the perfect week for it, with International Hummus Day falling on May 13.

Hummus with Eggplant and Yogurt Salad was inspired by my passion for baba ghanoush, the roasted or grilled eggplant dip. I top it with a red onion yogurt salad from the Persian and Indian Jewish traditions.

The Hummus with Shakshouka Topping is based on a dish my cousin Abie enjoyed in Israel. Almost 10 years later he still craves it. Once he told me about it, I craved it too.

Use store-bought or homemade plain hummus (or try this Almost Homemade Hummus recipe). Pair with fresh pita or challah to mop up the very last morsels.

Hummus with Eggplant and Yogurt Salad

Serves 4 as an appetizer, 2 as a main course

1 lb. eggplant

2 cups plain hummus, room temperature

2 tsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. finely chopped jalapeño (optional)

2 tsp. lemon juice

½ tsp. salt, divided

2 cups thinly sliced red onions, cut into ½-inch pieces

2 cups plain Greek yogurt

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

⅛ tsp. ground cardamom

About ½ tsp. sugar (optional)

Chopped fresh mint

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Line baking tray with aluminum foil. Place whole, uncut eggplant on baking tray and bake, rotating occasionally, until eggplant is charred in spots and totally soft (about 50 minutes, though timing varies). Set aside until cool enough to handle.

Cut open eggplant and use a fork to shred flesh, scraping it out into a medium bowl. Mash well with fork. Stir in hummus, garlic, jalapeño, lemon juice and ¼ tsp. salt. Mix well. (Can be made 1 day ahead. Refrigerate, and bring to room temperature before continuing.)

In a separate bowl, mix together the red onions, yogurt, tomatoes, cardamom and remaining salt. Taste and add sugar to taste if needed. (Topping can be made 2 hours ahead. Refrigerate, and stir well before using.)

Divide hummus into 4 bowls for appetizer or 2 for main course. Smooth and swirl with back of a spoon. Top with yogurt salad. Sprinkle with mint.

Hummus with Shakshouka Topping

Serves 4 as an appetizer, 2 as a main course

2 Tbs. olive oil

2 cups chopped onions

1 Tbs. minced garlic

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. paprika

¼ tsp. ground cumin

¼ tsp. black pepper

¼ tsp. crumbled dried oregano

⅛ tsp. cayenne, optional

4 cups total red, yellow and/or orange bell pepper pieces (cut into ½ -inch by 1-inch pieces)

1 cup plain tomato sauce

4 or 8 large eggs

3 cups hummus, room temperature

Chopped fresh parsley

Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Sauté onions until golden. Sauté garlic for 1 minute. Stir in salt, paprika, cumin, pepper, oregano and cayenne. Sauté 1 minute. Add in more oil if needed. Add peppers. Sauté until just beginning to soften. Pour in tomato sauce. Bring to a simmer. Adjust heat to keep at a simmer and cook, stirring often, until peppers are soft and mixture is very thick. Keep warm if desired.

Poach eggs or fry in butter or oil. (Use 4 for appetizer or light main course servings, 8 for heartier meals.) Do not overcook the eggs; the yolks should be runny.

Spread hummus among 2 or 4 bowls. Smooth and swirl with back of a spoon. Top with portion of peppers (warm or at room temperature). Top each bowl with an egg and sprinkle with parsley.

Note: Pepper mixture can be made up to 3 days in advance and reheated or brought to room temperature before using.