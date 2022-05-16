PHOTOS: Jews join Bay Area abortion rights protests in force

“Bans Off Our Bodies” marches were held throughout the Bay Area and across the country on Saturday to protest the Supreme Court’s threatened reversal of federal abortion rights and to advocate for reproductive freedom.

In the Bay Area, contingents from San Francisco’s LGBTQ+ Congregation Sha’ar Zahav and the National Council of Jewish Women were out in force, along with many others marching on their own.

Linda Kurtz, NCJW San Francisco section president, told J. in an email ahead of the protest, “I see this as a life-preserving event,” citing pikuach nefesh, the Jewish law that allows other laws to be broken when lives are in danger. “We, like Abraham Joshua Heschel, will daven with our feet.”