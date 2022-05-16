Jewish protester Mika Kie Weissbuch at the San Francisco "Bans Off Our Bodies" march for reproductive rights, May 14, 2022, from Civic Center to Embarcadero on Market Street. (Photo/Brooke Anderson) News Bay Area PHOTOS: Jews join Bay Area abortion rights protests in force Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | May 16, 2022 “Bans Off Our Bodies” marches were held throughout the Bay Area and across the country on Saturday to protest the Supreme Court’s threatened reversal of federal abortion rights and to advocate for reproductive freedom. In the Bay Area, contingents from San Francisco’s LGBTQ+ Congregation Sha’ar Zahav and the National Council of Jewish Women were out in force, along with many others marching on their own. Linda Kurtz, NCJW San Francisco section president, told J. in an email ahead of the protest, “I see this as a life-preserving event,” citing pikuach nefesh, the Jewish law that allows other laws to be broken when lives are in danger. “We, like Abraham Joshua Heschel, will daven with our feet.” Members of the NCJW San Francisco section (from left) Connie Levi, Dena Gardi, April Lapidus, Bonnie Lindauer and Barbara Cohresson Powell march down Market Street during the “Bans Off Our Bodies” march. (Photo/Brooke Anderson) Linda Kurtz, president of the NCJW San Francisco section. (Photo/Brooke Anderson) Marchers at the protest carried a range of signs — some blunt and simple, some clever and artistic. (Photo/Brooke Anderson) Members of Congregation Sha’ar Zahav, San Francisco’s LGBTQ+ synagogue, on Market Street. (Photo/Brooke Anderson) April Lapidus holds up a National Council of Jewish Women sign while marching with the organization’s San Francisco section. (Photo/Brooke Anderson) “No, you can’t take my rights. I’m still using them.” (Photo/Brooke Anderson) J. Staff Also On J. Opinion From Charleston to Pittsburgh to Buffalo, their blood cries out Music Unable to film in Ukraine, Eurovision winners made intro video in Israel Politics Joe Biden won’t budge on this make-or-break Iran deal issue U.S. All about the antisemitic ideology behind the Buffalo shooting Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up