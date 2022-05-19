After a white supremacist allegedly gunned down 10 African-Americans at a Buffalo grocery store Saturday, two of the social media websites he used to plan and promote the attack — Twitch and Discord — announced quick action in response.

The 18-year-old suspect identified by police appeared to have used Twitch to livestream a video of the shooting as it took place. The company, which is owned by Amazon, announced that it had removed it within two minutes. Discord, a platform for private chat rooms that the suspect reportedly used to discuss his antisemitism and desire to kill minorities, said it was investigating his use of the software.

Major social media companies have been under increasing pressure in recent years to crackdown on people using their websites to promote hate speech and extremist politics. The Anti-Defamation League, for example, has clashed repeatedly with Facebook over its content moderation policies and Twitter has been embroiled in controversy over its decision to ban some far-right politicians from the website.

But many of the racist extremists who carried out violent attacks in recent years were far more active on “alt-tech” websites like 4chan, Kiwi Farm and BitChute, which face relatively little public scrutiny. Antisemitism is a fixture on almost all of these corners of the internet, ranging from Holocaust jokes to the theories of Jewish control that appear to have animated the Buffalo shooter.

Daniel Kelley, associate director of the ADL’s Center for Technology and Society, said that unlike Facebook, Twitter or Youtube — which insist they want to crackdown on extremism — these alternative social media platforms are shameless and immune from pressure.