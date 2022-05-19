Covenant, Berkeley’s kosher winery, has opened a patio outside its production facility on Sixth Street, where people can now taste wine outside. The patio is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, by reservation only. But winetasting isn’t the only thing that will take place on the new patio. Starting on Memorial Day and running through June, there will be a series of jazz concerts, too.

First up, Covenant co-owner Jeff Morgan will take the stage with the Franck Amsallem Trio. Morgan, a jazz musician before he entered the wine world, used to play his saxophone with French jazz pianist Amsallem in Monte Carlo. Morgan’s sax took a back seat to his wine for more than 20 years, but the pandemic gave him the time to start playing again. The concert, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, May 30, will be his first gig with Amsallem in more than 27 years (the last was a reunion in New York City in 1995).

Future concerts will take place on Sundays and feature the Cyril Grimsich Trio on June 12 and Morgan’s own band, Free Run, on June 19 and June 26.

For reservations to taste on the patio, or tickets for the concerts, visit exploretock.com/covenant-wines.

Jewish fermentation guru Sandor Katz, who is sometimes called “SandorKraut” for his love of all things fermented, will be in the Bay Area between May 29 and June 6 and will be making numerous appearances to promote his new book, “Sandor Katz’s Fermentation Journeys: Recipes, Techniques & Traditions from Around the World.” He’ll be at S.F.’s Omnivore Books at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 3. Other appearances can be found on his website, wildfermentation.com.