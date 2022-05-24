Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Mar. 12, 2022. (Photo/JTA-Emin Sansar-Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Culture Volodymyr Zelensky, Mila Kunis, Zoë Kravitz among Jews on this year’s Time 100 list Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By Jackie Hajdenberg, JTA | May 24, 2022 Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s Jewish president who has been leading his country during the Russian invasion that began in late February, has been named to Time magazine’s annual list of the world’s 100 most influential people. Zelensky was listed in the “leaders” category, and his entry was written by U.S. President Joe Biden. Several Jewish entertainers also made the list released on Monday, including another with Ukrainian heritage: actress Mila Kunis, who immigrated from Chernivtsi to the United States at age 7 and launched a campaign that has raised over $36 million for Ukrainian refugee aid efforts. Other actors like Andrew Garfield, Sarah Jessica Parker and Zoë Kravitz were included, as well as “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson, who was just announced to be leaving after seven years on the show. Taika Waititi, the Māori-Jewish director-actor-producer from New Zealand of “JoJo Rabbit” and “Thor: Ragnarok” fame, had his entry written up by Jewish actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen. In “JoJo Rabbit,” a Hitler Youth member finds out his mother (played by Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Andy Jassy, who became CEO of Amazon last year, was named in the “titans” category. Other Jews who made it on the list include photographer and opioid crisis activist Nan Goldin, who led protests against museums’ ties to the Sackler family of Purdue Pharma, and David Zaslav, CEO and President of Warner Bros. Discovery. Jackie Hajdenberg Jackie Hajdenberg is a reporter at JTA. She has a degree in political science from Barnard College and a master’s in journalism from Columbia Journalism School. Her reporting and writing has appeared in USA Today, PBS Frontline, the Detroit Free Press, Vox and Hey Alma. She writes satire and hangs out on Twitter @DrJackieMrsHajd JTA Content distributed by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency news service. Also On J. First Person I remember the ‘coat hanger’ era of abortions. We can’t go back. Sports New podcast chronicles little-known stories of Holocaust-era boxers U.S. Scenes from NYC’s Israel Parade, which drew 40,000 people From the Archives Bay Area Jewish delis of yore — gone but not forgotten Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up