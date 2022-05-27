Shavuot carrot cake fritters — enjoy these immediately!

During Shavuot, it’s customary to enjoy dairy-rich treats to signify the milk-and-honey-filled Promised Land. Whether with cheesecake or blintzes, there’s no wrong way to celebrate!

Shavuot, a two-day holiday that starts the evening of June 4, is an occasion to load up on cream cheese, stacking your fridge with bricks of the dairy delights. In my opinion, there are just three main ways to enjoy cream cheese: on a bagel, whipped into frosting, or used in a dipping sauce for crispy, pillowy fritters packed with carrots, coconut and cinnamon.

Making your own doughnuts or fritters can seem intimidating, but this drop-style recipe couldn’t be easier. It uses baking powder for fluffy fritters, so there’s no waiting for yeast to rise. Not to mention, fritters are best when organically shaped, producing crispy, craggily bits for dip to cling to and powdered sugar to coat. So just mix, drop, flip and dip for your new favorite Shavuot treat.

Carrot Cake Fritters

Makes 12-16

These simple fritters are the perfect treat for the whole family. Can’t find buttermilk? Simply add 1 Tbp. of lemon juice to whole milk and let sit for five minutes. Love raisins in your carrot cake? Add ¼ cup to the batter before frying. Top with a sprinkle of powdered sugar before serving for a little extra sweetness in every bite.

Fritters

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 Tbs. sugar

1½ Tbs. baking powder

1 Tbs. cinnamon

1 tsp. ginger

1½ cups shredded carrots

¼ cup unsweetened shredded coconut

1 cup buttermilk

1 large egg

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Vegetable oil for frying

Powdered sugar for serving, optional

Cream cheese dipping sauce

⅓ cup cream cheese

2 Tbs. buttermilk

3 Tbs. maple syrup

For the fritters:

Line a pan with a paper towel or cooking rack.

In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, carrots, and coconut.

In a medium bowl, whisk together buttermilk, egg and vanilla until smooth. Pour wet ingredients into dry, stirring until just combined.

Meanwhile, over medium heat, heat oil in a deep-sided fry pan to 350 degrees. (Place a small amount of batter in the pan; if it bubbles immediately, it’s hot enough.)

Drop batter into the oil, 2-3 Tbs. at a time. Be careful not to overcrowd the pan. Cook for 3-4 minutes, flip, and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes, or until golden.

For the dipping sauce:

Combine cream cheese, buttermilk, and maple syrup until smooth.

Serve fritters with dipping sauce and optional powdered sugar. Enjoy immediately.