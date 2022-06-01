Joc Pederson shows reporters the GIF he sent to a fantasy football group chat, which incensed Tommy Pham. Sports Jewish Giant Joc Pederson gets slapped by an opposing player — over fantasy football Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By Louis Keene, Forward | June 1, 2022 A pregame altercation between Jewish San Francisco Giants slugger Joc Pederson and an opposing player Friday actually had little to do with baseball — and everything to do with… fantasy football? In one of the oddest sports beefs in memory, Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham approached Pederson during warmups and, with seemingly no words exchanged, slapped him across the face. The two were then separated by teammates. Tommy Pham slapped Joc Pederson across the head and was suspended for three games because lingering resentment from a rule regarding IR designation in their fantasy football league spilled over into real life and led to Pham’s attack. Baseball is not real. It’s a Mad Lib. pic.twitter.com/0a41Yi0DGD — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 28, 2022 The story only gets stranger. After the game, Pederson, seemingly mostly bemused by the whole thing, said the incident stemmed from a disagreement that arose more than a year ago about roster maneuvering in the fantasy league he and Pham played in with several other MLB pros. Pederson said Pham accused him of cheating in a group text. Pederson said there was “no real argument” immediately preceding the slap, which earned Pham a three-game suspension. “He kind of came up and said, I dunno, ‘You remember from last year?’” Pederson recalled. “And I was like, ‘Fantasy football?” And he was like, ‘Yeah.’” Joc Pederson explains in detail what he did in fantasy football that resulted in Tommy Pham slapping him today pic.twitter.com/kN9QFcrubX — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 28, 2022 He added, “I don’t think violence is the answer.” Reminiscent of the Will Smith-Chris Rock slap at the Academy Awards earlier this year, the incident involved two of the sport’s most confident and colorful players, who took vastly different paths to the big leagues — which may help explain how each handled the dispute. Pederson, the son of a former MLB player, was once one of the sport’s top prospects, and made the All-Star team as a 23-year-old rookie. He developed a reputation as a clutch home-run hitter on World Series runs with the Dodgers and Braves. And he’s famously one of the game’s quirkier characters — wearing a pearl necklace during last postseason, and choosing Abba’s “Dancing Queen” as his walkup song this year. When Pham smacked him, Pederson was sporting a mohawk and a thin blonde walrus mustache. RELATED: Palo Alto-born Jewish slugger Joc Pederson returns home to play for Giants On the other hand, Pham was mired in the St. Louis Cardinals’ minor league system through his late-20s. When he finally broke out as a 30-year-old, he told Sports Illustrated that the team’s front office didn’t respect him. Not as high-profile — or as highly paid — as Pederson, Pham’s brash competitiveness is legion. He’s what people around baseball reverently refer to as a gamer. So he objected to Pederson’s late-season transaction — of putting a player listed as out for the week on his roster’s injured-reserve list and adding a replacement — and apparently harbored the grudge for more than a year. Informing reporters of his suspension, Pham, describing himself as a “big dog in Vegas,” told reporters that “too much money was on the line” to let Pederson’s roster manipulation go unaddressed. But he also added that Pederson had said some things “I don’t condone, so I had to address it.” Tommy Pham says Joc Pederson forgot to tell the media the “disrespectful shit” he said about Pham’s former team Pham also confirmed the fantasy football feud: “I didn’t like the sketchy shit going on. Too much money on the line. Fucking with my money.” pic.twitter.com/d5TnmYauB9 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 28, 2022 Indeed, simmering underneath Pederson’s controversial transaction was a GIF image Pederson sent to the fantasy league group chat last year, as the San Diego Padres — then Pham’s team — struggled down the stretch. In the GIF, three weightlifters — one representing each of the Giants, Dodgers and Padres — throw weights high in the air. The weight thrown by the Padres lifter comes down on his head. This is the Gif that got Joc Pederson slapped pic.twitter.com/A3FBnJSi1Q — hi🅿️ablo (@hipablo) May 29, 2022 “It was kind of making fun of how they were not playing well to make the playoffs with a very talented team,” Pederson said. Pham didn’t laugh. “Joc, I don’t know you well enough to make any jokes like this,” was his text response, which Pederson read from his phone. “It was supposed to be lighthearted,” Pederson added Saturday. “I understand everyone takes things differently, so I apologize for that.” It is unclear how much money was wagered on the league. The suspension will cost Pham about $111,000. Louis Keene Louis Keene is a staff reporter at the Forward. He can be reached at [email protected]forward.com or on Twitter @thislouis. Forward Content reprinted with permission from the Forward. Sign up here to get the Forward's free email newsletters delivered to your inbox. Also On J. Sports Giants manager Gabe Kapler is skipping pregame national anthems First Person Putin is no match for my Jewish Ukrainian babushka Politics New super PAC aims at electing pro-Israel Black Democrats Obituaries Longtime Tawonga director Ken Kramarz dies at 69 Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up