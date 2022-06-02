Antisemitic flyers in baggies dropped in Sonoma County town

Dozens of antisemitic flyers in plastic baggies weighed down with sand were found in a residential area of the Sonoma County town of Windsor on Tuesday, according to reports on the site Nextdoor, which said the flyers named Jews who work for the CDC and accused Jews of controlling the media.

Similar incidents have occurred this year in Berkeley, Palo Alto, Tiburon and other cities in the Bay Area and nationwide. Goyim TV, a hate group spearheaded by Petaluma resident Jon Minadeo Jr., took responsibility for those acts.

Steve Gerstle, who lives next to the Windsor neighborhood where the flyers were distributed, said they appeared late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. One resident reported seeing a “suspicious vehicle” driving through the neighborhood just before midnight, he said.

“I picked up and disposed of about 30 that were strewn in our small cul-de-sac. They went to a lot of trouble to distribute their hate,” one resident wrote on Nextdoor.

Gerstle described the area where the flyers landed as primarily residential, a “quiet, suburban neighborhood” with parks, schools and a senior center. Windsor is a community just north of Santa Rosa with about 27,000 residents.

The Anti-Defamation League received community complaints about the flyers, according to deputy regional director Teresa Drenick, who said the ADL is familiar with Goyim TV, believed to be behind the latest flyer drop.

“We know that they are a white supremacist group that targets, among other groups, the Jewish community, but also the LGBTQ community, immigrants and other marginalized communities,” Drenick said. “We know that they are fringe and small and that their cowardly acts of antisemitism are intended to intimidate and project an image that’s far beyond their actual scope or size.”

Drenick urged communities to report such incidents to the ADL, as well as to their local police departments. The ADL tracks incidents of antisemitism through its online portal.

Windsor Police Chief Mike Raasch released a statement Wednesday night, calling the flyers “incredibly disturbing” but stating that “no crime has been committed.”

“These flyers go against everything Windsor stands for. We are a town filled with love, respect, and inclusivity,” Raasch wrote. “We will not tolerate hate.”