Jump back into the dating pool with 2 books by Bay Area matchmaker

Did the pandemic mess up your mojo? Are you ready to jump (back) into the dating pool this summer?

If so, Berkeley matchmaker and dating coach Judith Gottesman has two new books that might help: “Your Soul Mate Awaits!: A Matchmaker Reveals How to Find Love and Happiness in 3 Simple Steps” and “The Lost Art of Dating: A Dating Coach’s Step-by-Step Guide to Finding Love at Any Age” (co-written with Maria De La O).

Gottesman has run a matchmaking service that caters to Jewish clients, Soul Mates Unlimited, since 2009. She told J. she wrote these books to document her techniques — which she said combine psychology, attention to detail and intuition — and share them widely beyond her mostly West Coast clientele. “These books encapsulate my philosophy and approach with real-life examples from those I’ve helped find love,” she said. “I’ve made many matches, and some more Bay Area ones are in process.”

“Your Soul Mate Awaits!” helps readers decide what kind of partner they want and how to find that person. “The Lost Art of Dating” contains practical dating advice. The books can be used separately or as a companion set.

Gottesman has a master’s degree in social work and has helped love-seekers both young and old. “I have many middle-aged and senior clients who are new to dating after being married for many years,” she said. “I also have young clients new to dating, in general. And I have clients who have extensive experience being single their whole life and just want to get a fresh perspective and try new dating approaches in their search for love.”

In addition to her books, Gottesman produces a series of dating advice videos. Topics include “What to Wear on a First Date,” “How to Get a Second Date” and “Why Hire a Matchmaker?”