Lifecycles for the week of June 10, 2022

B’nai Mitzvah

Alexander Armand-Blumberg

Son of Michel Armand and David Blumberg, Saturday, June 25, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Avery Browdy

Daughter of Michelle Brandt Browdy and Jonathan Browdy, Saturday, June 18, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Abigail Eisen

Daughter of Carolyn and Ira Eisen, Saturday, June 18, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Evan Fried

Son of Kendra and David Fried, Thursday, June 9, in Israel.

Lilian Gross

Daughter of Stefanie Rosenberg and Christopher Gross, Saturday, June 18, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Ariel Hester

Daughter of Ann and Robert Hester, Thursday, June 9, in Israel.

Becca Jacobson

Daughter of Ellen and Joel Jacobson, Saturday, June 25, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Olivia Jacobson

Daughter of Ellen and Joel Jacobson, Saturday, June 25, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Eden Jamtgaard

Daughter of Juliet and Mark Jamtgaard, Saturday, June 18, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Kiran Lisker

Daughter of Stacey and Kane Lisker, Saturday, June 18, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Elan Mayer-Snowden

Son of Oranit Mayer and Sam Snowden, Thursday, June 2, at Chabad of the North Peninsula in San Mateo.

Amaya Mayers

Daughter of Amy Lerner, granddaughter of Joy Lerner, Saturday, June 18, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Levi Saltiel Negrillo

Son of Erica Saltiel-Levin and Belmer Negrillo, Saturday, June 18, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Alex Neydavoud

Son of Robin and Caren Neydavoud, Saturday, June 25, at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City.

Sasha Seid

Daughter of Deborah Jaffe and Jamin Seid, Saturday, June 18, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Shaun Sobel

Son of Amy and Paul Sobel, Thursday, June 9, in Israel.

Jake Solomon

Son of Katie and Andrew Solomon, Saturday, June 18, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Hudson Soofer

Son of Lida and Kaveh Soofer, Saturday, June 18, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Devin Teper

Daughter of Jaime and Matt Teper, Saturday, June 18, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Ella Vaserman

Daughter of Claire and Ricci Vaserman, Saturday, June 25, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.