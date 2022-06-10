(Photo/file) Jewish Life Community Lifecycles Lifecycles for the week of June 10, 2022 Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | June 10, 2022 B’nai Mitzvah Alexander Armand-Blumberg Son of Michel Armand and David Blumberg, Saturday, June 25, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Avery Browdy Daughter of Michelle Brandt Browdy and Jonathan Browdy, Saturday, June 18, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame. Abigail Eisen Daughter of Carolyn and Ira Eisen, Saturday, June 18, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Evan Fried Son of Kendra and David Fried, Thursday, June 9, in Israel. Lilian Gross Daughter of Stefanie Rosenberg and Christopher Gross, Saturday, June 18, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Ariel Hester Daughter of Ann and Robert Hester, Thursday, June 9, in Israel. Becca Jacobson Becca Jacobson Daughter of Ellen and Joel Jacobson, Saturday, June 25, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Olivia Jacobson Olivia Jacobson Daughter of Ellen and Joel Jacobson, Saturday, June 25, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Eden Jamtgaard Eden Jamtgaard Daughter of Juliet and Mark Jamtgaard, Saturday, June 18, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Kiran Lisker Kiran Lisker Daughter of Stacey and Kane Lisker, Saturday, June 18, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Elan Mayer-Snowden Elan Mayer-Snowden Son of Oranit Mayer and Sam Snowden, Thursday, June 2, at Chabad of the North Peninsula in San Mateo. Amaya Mayers Daughter of Amy Lerner, granddaughter of Joy Lerner, Saturday, June 18, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek. Levi Saltiel Negrillo Son of Erica Saltiel-Levin and Belmer Negrillo, Saturday, June 18, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Alex Neydavoud Son of Robin and Caren Neydavoud, Saturday, June 25, at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City. Sasha Seid Daughter of Deborah Jaffe and Jamin Seid, Saturday, June 18, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Shaun Sobel Son of Amy and Paul Sobel, Thursday, June 9, in Israel. Jake Solomon Son of Katie and Andrew Solomon, Saturday, June 18, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Hudson Soofer Son of Lida and Kaveh Soofer, Saturday, June 18, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Devin Teper Devin Teper Daughter of Jaime and Matt Teper, Saturday, June 18, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Ella Vaserman Daughter of Claire and Ricci Vaserman, Saturday, June 25, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. J. Staff Also On J. Lifecycles Lifecycle announcements for the week of May 27, 2022 Lifecycles Lifecycle announcements for the week of May 13, 2022 Lifecycles Lifecycles for the week of April 15, 2022 Lifecycles Lifecycle announcements for the week of April 29, 2022 Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up