Lifecycles for the week of June 10, 2022

By J. Staff | June 10, 2022

B’nai Mitzvah

Alexander Armand-Blumberg
Son of Michel Armand and David Blumberg, Saturday, June 25, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Avery Browdy
Daughter of Michelle Brandt Browdy and Jonathan Browdy, Saturday, June 18, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame. 

Abigail Eisen
Daughter of Carolyn and Ira Eisen, Saturday, June 18, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. 

Evan Fried
Son of Kendra and David Fried, Thursday, June 9, in Israel. 

Lilian Gross
Daughter of Stefanie Rosenberg and Christopher Gross, Saturday, June 18, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Ariel Hester
Daughter of Ann and Robert Hester, Thursday, June 9, in Israel.

Becca Jacobson
Daughter of Ellen and Joel Jacobson, Saturday, June 25, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. 

Olivia Jacobson
Daughter of Ellen and Joel Jacobson, Saturday, June 25, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. 

Eden Jamtgaard
Daughter of Juliet and Mark Jamtgaard, Saturday, June 18, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. 

Kiran Lisker
Daughter of Stacey and Kane Lisker, Saturday, June 18, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. 

Elan Mayer-Snowden
Son of Oranit Mayer and Sam Snowden, Thursday, June 2, at Chabad of the North Peninsula in San Mateo.

Amaya Mayers
Daughter of Amy Lerner, granddaughter of Joy Lerner, Saturday, June 18, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek. 

Levi Saltiel Negrillo
Son of Erica Saltiel-Levin and Belmer Negrillo, Saturday, June 18, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Alex Neydavoud
Son of Robin and Caren Neydavoud, Saturday, June 25, at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City. 

Sasha Seid
Daughter of Deborah Jaffe and Jamin Seid, Saturday, June 18, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Shaun Sobel
Son of Amy and Paul Sobel, Thursday, June 9, in Israel. 

Jake Solomon
Son of Katie and Andrew Solomon, Saturday, June 18, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. 

Hudson Soofer
Son of Lida and Kaveh Soofer, Saturday, June 18, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. 

Devin Teper
Daughter of Jaime and Matt Teper, Saturday, June 18, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. 

Ella Vaserman
Daughter of Claire and Ricci Vaserman, Saturday, June 25, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. 

