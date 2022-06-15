The scoop on Steph Curry’s Hebrew hoodie at Game 4

Superstar Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors has an affinity for draining three-pointers. And for wearing Hebrew.

While walking through the TD Garden in Boston prior to Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, and in his postgame press conference after a stellar 43-point performance and Warriors win, a Hebrew phrase could be seen on Curry’s sweatshirt.

Small Hebrew letters adorned the front of the sweatshirt on the upper left. On the opposite side was a graphic of Curry’s wrist, tattooed with Hebrew letters, and a hand holding up three fingers.

It appeared the Hebrew letters on the sweatshirt were written backwards.

The phrase is a translated passage from 1 Corinthians 13:8 in the New Testament, meaning “love never fails.” The same phrase is tattooed on his wrist, and although in mock-ups of the sweatshirt online the Hebrew lettering is grammatically correct, on the one Steph wore, the letters were printed in reverse order.

Still, the unisex sweatshirt is his most intentional attempt yet to tie Hebrew into his brand. A devout Christian, Curry has not spoken much about his Hebrew tattoos.

The hoodie will be available for purchase on June 22, but only for members of Curry’s 2974 Collection, which pays homage to his first 2,974 career three-pointers, a record set last December to top the NBA’s all-time list. A spokesperson for the 2974 Collection did not immediately respond to a request for comment from J. to clarify the Hebrew lettering confusion.

The collection is a series of 2,974 NFTs (non-fungible tokens), each recognizing one of Curry’s made three-pointers. Each NFT includes a sketch of Curry, his digital signature, the location and date of the made three-pointer, and any special moments associated with that game.

The NFTs sold out in less than five minutes last December, raising $2.1 million for the charity set up by Curry and his wife, Ayesha, the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. Those who own one of the NFTs by June 20 at 11:59 p.m. EST will be able to purchase two packages containing a hat, the Hebrew sweatshirt and a personalized note from Curry. Buyers will have from June 22 to July 1 to make their purchase.

Curry has a second Hebrew tattoo, a transliteration of his last name on his left arm, that reads “קרי” or kuf-resh-yud. (It also happens to be a Talmudic euphemism for “accidental emission” or “ejaculation while sleeping,” a “fun fact” East Bay Jewish studies professor Sam Shonkoff discovered and tweeted in December.)

Curry, a two-time most valuable player, hopes to lead the Warriors to their fourth championship in eight years Thursday night in Boston.

J. staff writer Emma Goss contributed reporting.