Start summer with fruit salad and oven-fried ‘everything’ chicken

An everything bagel topping makes this summer Shabbat (or anytime) meal fun and tasty, while seasonal fresh fruits add color and zing to the salad.

Available at Trader Joe’s and many other grocery, specialty and spice stores, as well as online, everything bagel topping is typically a mix of garlic, onion, black sesame seeds, white sesame seeds, poppy seeds and salt. It’s used to top everything from bagels to challah to popcorn to hummus and more. Here, the topping adds crunch and flavor to oven-fried boneless and skinless chicken breasts.

Summer Fruits Chopped Salad mixes stone fruit and cherries with tomatoes, parsley and red onion for a refreshing side dish perfect for summer picnics.

Oven-Fried Chicken with Everything Topping

Serves 4

¾ cup lemon and olive oil marinade and dressing (see below)

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Oil spray

½ cup flour

¼ tsp. ground black pepper

¼ tsp. ground cumin

¼ tsp. paprika

1 large egg, beaten

¼ cup everything bagel topping (see note)

½ cup unseasoned panko breadcrumbs or matzo meal

¼ cup sesame seeds (or additional ¼ cup breadcrumbs)

Pour marinade into baking pan. Slice chicken breasts in half horizontally, creating 2 thinner cutlets from each breast. Marinate 30 minutes at room temperature, turning occasionally.

Spray baking tray with oil spray. Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a flat bowl or rimmed plate, mix together the flour, pepper, cumin and paprika. Place egg in a second bowl and mix the topping, breadcrumbs and sesame seeds together in a third bowl.

Drain cutlet of excess marinade. Dip into flour, coating both sides. Shake excess into bowl. Dip cutlet into egg, coating both sides. Shake excess into bowl. Coat both sides of cutlet in topping mixture. Shake excess into bowl.

Place cutlet on greased baking tray. Repeat with remaining chicken. Spray tops of cutlets with oil spray. Bake 8 minutes and spray again. Bake another 8-10 minutes (timing will vary) until tops are golden and crusty, chicken is firm and juices run clear and meat is opaque when cut. Remove from baking tray with spatula.

Notes: If your everything bagel topping mix lacks salt, add ¼ tsp. to flour mixture. Dispose of used chicken marinade. Try baking the chicken in a toaster oven to save energy and avoid heating up the kitchen.

Summer Fruits Chopped Salad

Serves 4-6

1 tsp. minced garlic

¾ cup lemon and olive oil marinade and dressing (see below)

4 cups chopped parsley

2 cups (total) chopped pitted nectarines, peaches, apricots and/or cherries

2 cups chopped tomatoes

1 cup chopped red onion

⅛ tsp. coarse sea salt or kosher salt

⅛ tsp. ground black pepper

Stir garlic into dressing. Toss parsley, fruits, tomatoes, onion, salt and pepper together in a large bowl. Just before serving, toss salad again with ¼ cup dressing. Add more dressing as needed, tossing again.

Store leftover dressing airtight in the refrigerator for up to a week. Mix well before using at room temperature as a salad dressing or marinade.

Grain variation: Make salad. Mix in 2 cups cooked, room temperature couscous, quinoa, bulgur or barley. Use additional ⅛ tsp. salt and pepper. Toss with ½ cup dressing to start.

Lemon and olive oil marinade or dressing: In a jar, combine ½ cup olive oil; ¾ cup fresh lemon juice; ¼ cup water; ½ tsp. za’atar or crumbled, dried oregano; ⅛ tsp. sugar; ⅛ tsp. salt; and ⅛ tsp. ground black pepper. Shake well. Taste and adjust seasonings as needed. Store in refrigerator for up to 7 days. Use at room temperature; shake well before using. Makes 1½ cups.