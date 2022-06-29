These five Bay Area Jewish food businesses are fundraising for abortion rights

As soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned last Friday, Jewish food business owners in the Bay Area joined others across the nation, springing into action to let their customers know how they felt about protecting reproductive freedom.

Emily Winston of Boichik Bagels marched on June 24 in downtown Oakland with a sign that said, “My hole, My business!” with a bagel standing in for the letter O. It got such a good response, she’s turned it into a T-shirt and will give all funds raised to Planned Parenthood.

She has her mother, Ellen, to thank for the idea. Before marching last Friday, Winston texted a few family members, asking for ideas on tying bagels to a pro-choice message, and her mother came through from Old Bridge, New Jersey.

As of Wednesday morning, Winston had sold 168 shirts, raising $3,480 for the venerable nonprofit health provider.

Che Fico, the San Francisco Italian restaurant run by Jewish chef and owner David Nayfeld, donated 10% of its weekend profits, around $7,500, to Arc Southeast, which provides abortion care to women in six states in the South.

“It is frightening to see our rights being stripped away and it’s difficult not to wonder, what’s next?” Che Fico’s Instagram post said. “This is a dangerous era in our country’s history; we firmly believe that placing bans and trying to regulate women’s (or anyone’s) bodies is a direct attack on ALL OF OUR RIGHTS to life, privacy, and freedom.”

Sydney Arkin of Bad Walter’s Ice Cream in Oakland was fuming mad. “‘Independence Day’ is next week and women/NB/trans folks around the country just lost a lot of independence,” she wrote on the company’s Instagram account. “I am furious. As a disabled woman, abortion is healthcare.”

Arkin said she will donate 50% of her July 4 proceeds to the Brigid Alliance, which helps women who need to travel long distances for abortion care. She’ll be making a bourbon sweet cream flavor for ala mode needs. “Hopefully ice cream can bring you some joy and comfort right now and your money can go to a great cause,” she wrote.

San Francisco’s Daily Driver is offering up its Dogpatch space after 2 p.m. to any group organizing around abortion access, gun control or LGBTQIA rights, with free bagels and coffee as part of the deal.

And Daniel Azarkman, owner of the Spanish-style bar El Lopo, is holding a fundraiser on June 30. The San Francisco business will match all tips from the evening as donations to the Brigid Alliance.

“Let’s help make things just a little bit less awful for women whose rights have vanished overnight,” he wrote on the event’s Facebook page.