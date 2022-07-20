Bay Area Friendship Circle ready for ‘ninja’ walkathon 

Bay Area Friendship Circle is gearing up for its annual fundraiser, the WalkWithFC benefit on Aug. 28 in Palo Alto.

Now in its 10th year, WalkWithFC raises funds for the Palo Alto–based organization. Founded in 1994 and affiliated with Chabad Lubavitch, Friendship Circle supports people with special needs by pairing them with teen volunteers to participate in various programs.

Bay Area Friendship Circle hosts Sunday programs, a summer camp and holiday events. This goal for this year’s fundraiser is $150,000, and more than $81,000 had already been raised as of July 19. BAFC also receives funding from the S.F.-based Jewish Community Federation and a host of other Jewish nonprofits.

This year’s WalkWithFC theme is “Ninja Warrior.” Some participants will no doubt be dressed as ninjas, and there will be ninja stations and challenges along the way. At the start and finish, there will be a trampoline, arts and crafts, a bounce house and lunch from Malawah Bar, as well as quiet areas so those with sensory needs can participate.

The event is free, and all registrants will receive Friendship Circle merch, snacks and a map of the walk route. The walk will begin at 11 a.m. at AchieveKids, a special ed school in Palo Alto, and end there, as well, with a BMX freestyle show at 12:30 p.m.

Ezzy Schusterman, the executive director of BAFC, said the goal of Friendship Circle is to create positive spaces in the Jewish community for children, teens and adults with special needs. Friendship Circle also serves non-Jews with special needs. There are 66 Friendship Circles around the globe, including seven in California. It has locations in Canada, South Africa, Israel, England, Brazil and Puerto Rico in addition to 22 states and the District of Columbia.

WalkWithFC began in 2013 with 250 walkers and raised $55,000; this year’s goal is nearly three times that and 400 walkers are expected. Schusterman also sees the fundraiser as an opportunity to bring the wider community into the Friendship Circle network.

“There isn’t much of an opportunity for people who aren’t either volunteers or a family with a kid with special needs to be able to participate” in Friendship Circle, he said. “At this event, it’s really a community event where everybody can come together.”

The ninja theme comes from the kids, Schusterman said. “These kids are really ninjas. So many of these kids go through life with different challenges, but they end up really celebrating and happy with who they are,” he said.

“There’s so much we can learn from them.”

Bay Area Friendship Circle’s WalkWithFC, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 at AchieveKids, 3860 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. walkwithfc.com/donate