Rebecca Fineman at Ungrafted, her wine-focused restaurant in the Dogpatch neighborhood of San Francisco. (Photo/Alix Wall)

Master sommelier Rebecca Fineman to open wine bar GluGlue near Chase Center

By Alix Wall | August 3, 2022

Rebecca Fineman, the Jewish master sommelier we profiled in August 2019, is opening her second wine bar and restaurant with her husband, sommelier Chris Gaither, in Thrive City, the plaza surrounding Chase Center, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Called GluGlu, it will feature Mediterranean bites and wines from mostly sustainably farmed vineyards. (GluGlu is often used to describe a lighter, highly drinkable wine).

The couple already own Ungrafted, a wine-focused restaurant in San Francisco's Dogpatch neighborhood.

At the time we wrote about Fineman, she believed she was only the second Jewish woman to earn the title of master sommelier from the Court of Master Sommeliers.

Alix Wall

Alix Wall is a contributing editor to J. She is also the founder of the Illuminoshi: The Not-So-Secret Society of Bay Area Jewish Food Professionals and is writer/producer of a documentary-in-progress called "The Lonely Child."