Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, a Jewish political science professor was handed a machine gun, and set out to the Eastern part of Ukraine to defend the civic values he had spent years imparting to his students.

At 56, Maksym Gon is no young soldier. And while he was drafted into the Ukrainian army, he did not have to go to war. University professors are exempt from service, and he already had his exemption in hand.

But Gon decided to go anyway. In February, during the first week of the conflict, the army put him on a train to Dnepr, and from there a bus to the front in the Donbas region to join the fighting. He looks forward to the day he can return to teaching and scholarship — Gon has authored several books and more than 200 papers. But he’s not leaving, he said, until he’s killed, wounded or the war ends.

Here is his story, as told to Helen Chervitz, the Forward’s correspondent in Kyiv, who — with the permission of Gon’s commanding officer — interviewed him over WhatsApp and email.

Translated from Ukrainian, this interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Why did you join the army when you could have remained in safety?

For more than a dozen years I had been teaching students what civic duty is. For me, those words mean something. We must defend our right to freedom in the broadest sense of the word. Ukrainians do not want to become an internal colony of the Russian Empire again. We do not want to return to the totalitarian society that modern Russia is.

Also, I believe that those of us who have already turned gray should be the first to go to war and not the boys who are just beginning to live their lives.

What did your family think about your decision to fight?

My wife supported my decision. My daughter on the eve of the invasion flew with her husband to Egypt on vacation, and then ended up as a refugee in Poland.

Have you lost friends during the war?

Fortunately, not. But two of them are seriously wounded.

How long are you going to be at the front?

Hopefully until the end of the war. Leaving the front before that means being wounded or killed. But I still have plans for the postwar future. I plan to go back to Rivne University, where I headed the political science department and most recently taught in the Department of World History.

I strongly believe that I still have a lot to say to the youth. I also want to write a book about what I have seen in the war and share my experiences.

This article first appeared in the Forward.