Lifecycle announcements for the week of Aug. 19, 2022

Weddings

Gabrielle Bari Tucker and David Jeremy Sibony were married on June 26, 2022 in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

The bride is the daughter of Wayne and Cheryl Tucker of Wilmington, Delaware; and the granddaughter of Sidney and Arden Stern of Boynton Beach, Florida, and Charles (z”l) and Rosalind Tucker of Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

The groom is the son of Mel and Lisa Sibony of Berkeley; and the grandson of Henry and Violette Sibony of Walnut Creek and Revan and Elsa Tranter of Berkeley.

Gabrielle and David met during their freshman year at Goucher College, where they graduated in 2017. While at Goucher, one of their favorite traditions was celebrating Friday night Shabbat at the campus Hillel. The newlyweds reside in Baltimore.

Miriam Moran (daughter of Claire and Bill Moran) and Robert Kanter (son of Sandy and Michael Kanter) were married on June 19, 2022 at Fortino Winery in Gilroy, California, by Rabbi Ed Feinstein of Valley Beth Shalom.

The bride, 29, works as a speech therapist in a San Jose elementary school. She received her B.A. in French from Whitman College and M.A. in Communication Disorders from San Jose State University.

The groom, 33, works as a software engineer for StreamSets (Software AG). He received his B.S. in computer science from University of Southern California and his M.S. in computer science from Stanford University.

The couple met via JDate and had their first date at Old City Hall Restaurant in Gilroy. (Miriam was living in Gilroy at the time.) When Robert’s soup arrived, there was an unexpected sprinkle of bacon pieces on top of it, which Robert scooped out. At this moment, Miriam had a strong gut feeling that she could marry Robert some day. Robert’s impression, however, was that she seemed quiet and not that into him. (He figured things out eventually.) They now live in San Jose.

Rachel Prensky-Pomeranz and Billy Malmed were married on July 10 in beautiful Lake Tahoe. Rabbis Peretz Wolf-Prusan and Karyn Kedar officiated. The couple met on JSwipe in Chicago and fell in love over homemade challah, ice cream and a shared love of community.

The bride is a San Francisco native, daughter of Bill Pomeranz and Harriet Prensky, and sister to Sarah Prensky-Pomeranz. The groom is from Deerfield, Illinois, son of Allan and Missy Malmed, and brother to Noah and Mason Malmed.

Both are graduate students at UC Berkeley. The bride is studying business and public health and the groom is studying law.

Births

Drs. Carl and Sharon Nash of Los Altos Hills announce the birth of their 14th grandchild, Aaron Lev Nash, on July 12, 2022, at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. This simcha is shared by parents Jonathan and Kerin Nash, older brothers Nathan and Benji and the entire Nash family.

Proud Parents Frank and Talia Schiff welcomed their daughter, Maya Simone, on Aug. 4, 2022, in Oakland. Maya weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 19 inches. Grandparents are Amy and Daniel Schiff of San Jose and Marina Salzman of Saratoga. Great-grandparents are Ruth and Al Sporer of San Jose, Ed Schiff of Boca Raton and Zina Kharag of San Francisco.

Maya is named after her maternal grandfather, Michael Salzman (z”l) and her paternal great grandmother, Sherrill Schiff. She is loved by her aunt, Rachel Schiff, her aunt, Dana Salzman, her aunt, Erica Salzman and uncle, Todd Smith, her uncle, Misha Frankly, her great-aunt and uncle, Julie and Stuart Krigel, her great-aunt and uncle Eve and Adam Schiff, her great-great-aunt, Maureen Ellenberg, and great-great-aunt Judy Sokoll, as well as numerous cousins, and friends. She is also quite fortunate to represent the fifth Schiff generation as her great great great uncle Leon sends his love from Boston, Massachusetts.

Noah David Knapp was born July 19, 2022, to parents Sam and Talia Knapp of San Carlos, siblings Liav Brea and Levi Simon Knapp; grandparents Sloane and Judy Citron of Menlo Park; uncles and aunts Josh and Adara Citron, Danny and Arielle Leonard and Jacob “Coby” Citron; and cousins Evan Joseph and Mara Rae Citron, Theodore Solomon and Mayer Leroy Leonard. Noah was named in memory of Rabbi H. David Teitelbaum (z”l).

B’nai Mitzvahs

Maren Boigon

Daughter of Kimberly and Jared Boigon, Saturday, Aug. 27, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Zayden Bronson

Son of Jacqueline and Darren Bronson, Saturday, Aug. 27, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Amir Fendel

Son of Tamar and Yossi Fendel, Saturday, Sept. 3, at Congregation Netivot Shalom in Berkeley.

Wes Fitzpatrick

Son of Melissa Sachs and Dan Fitzpatrick, Saturday, Aug. 27, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Aaron Gabe

Son of Melissa and Matthew Gabe, Saturday, Aug. 27, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Elsa Goldstein

Daughter of Angela and David Goldstein, Saturday, Sept. 3, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Wyatt Klugman

Son of Beth and Jeff Klugman, Saturday, Aug. 27, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Ethan Kroman

Son of Brielle and Michael Kroman, Saturday, Aug. 27, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Aaron Kronstadt

Son of Amie Wang and Gabe Kronstadt, Saturday, Aug. 27, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Ilan Miller

Son of Jacqueline Shelton-Miller and Craig Miller, Saturday, Sept. 3, at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco.

Octavia Pell Daughter of Gina and David Pell, Saturday, Sept. 3, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Lila Rubin Daughter of Melodie and Ben Rubin, Saturday, Sept. 3, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Leah Skiles

Daughter of Rebecca and Aaron Skiles, Saturday, Aug. 27, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland.

Alexander (Ander) Orion Walsh

Son of Hart and Justin Walsh, Saturday, Aug. 27, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Elliot Zapol

Son of Diana Laird and David Zapol, Saturday, Aug. 27, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.