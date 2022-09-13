Willi's Wine Bar (Photo/Instagra @williswinebar) Jewish Life Food Small Bites Grossman’s Noshery owners celebrate 20 years in the biz Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By Alix Wall | September 13, 2022 Food coverage is supported by a generous donation from Susan and Moses Libitzky. The owners of Santa Rosa’s Grossman’s Noshery & Bar recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of the opening of their first restaurant, Willi’s Wine Bar. Willi’s was the first restaurant opened by what would come to be known as the Stark Reality Restaurant Group, owned by Jewish restaurateur Terri Stark and her husband, Mark Stark. (The original Willi’s was destroyed in the 2017 Tubbs Fire five years ago, later reopening in a new Santa Rosa location.) Together, the Starks went on to open seven restaurants, including Grossman’s, a Jewish deli that opened right at the beginning of the pandemic. The Starks celebrated with an anniversary party at Willi’s late last month. Fans of the restaurant were invited to share favorite memories over social media, and 20 submitters plus guests were chosen in a drawing to attend the party. Alix Wall Alix Wall is a contributing editor to J. She is also the founder of the Illuminoshi: The Not-So-Secret Society of Bay Area Jewish Food Professionals and is writer/producer of a documentary-in-progress called "The Lonely Child." Follow @WallAlix Also On J. Organic Epicure After pandemic shutdown, Grossman’s reopens for noshing Food Jewish-owned food businesses hit hard by coronavirus restrictions Jewish Life 4 tales from the fire zone: luck, faith, healing — and a deli Readers' Choice Readers’ Choice 2021: Jewish Restaurant Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up