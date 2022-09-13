Grossman’s Noshery owners celebrate 20 years in the biz

Food coverage is supported by a generous donation from Susan and Moses Libitzky.

The owners of Santa Rosa’s Grossman’s Noshery & Bar recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of the opening of their first restaurant, Willi’s Wine Bar.

Willi’s was the first restaurant opened by what would come to be known as the Stark Reality Restaurant Group, owned by Jewish restaurateur Terri Stark and her husband, Mark Stark. (The original Willi’s was destroyed in the 2017 Tubbs Fire five years ago, later reopening in a new Santa Rosa location.)

Together, the Starks went on to open seven restaurants, including Grossman’s, a Jewish deli that opened right at the beginning of the pandemic.

The Starks celebrated with an anniversary party at Willi’s late last month. Fans of the restaurant were invited to share favorite memories over social media, and 20 submitters plus guests were chosen in a drawing to attend the party.