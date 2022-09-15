Craving some community for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, but don’t know where to go? Welcome to our annual list of free and low-cost services open to the public.

After two years of almost exclusively virtual services, some synagogues and other Jewish entities are back to offering in-person services — and there are a lot of free, livestream options, as well (including from synagogues not listed here). Covid safety policies vary, so check ahead whether masks and/or proof of vaccination is required to attend.

Any High Holiday service listed here tops out at $72. Some synagogues offer free services for students or new attendees, some offer a sliding scale, some have child care. All welcome donations, and few, if any, will turn away someone for lack of funds. Registration is required in many cases, so be sure to check on that.

Most Chabad centers also host free, low-cost and donation-based services. Some are listed here, but you can also check Chabad’s High Holiday services directory to find a location near you.

Only the first main service of the day and family services are listed; for additional services, times, costs and other details, visit the synagogue’s website.

This year, Rosh Hashanah will begin at sundown on Sunday, Sept. 25, and Yom Kippur will begin at sundown on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

ROSH HASHANAH

San Francisco

Or Shalom Jewish Community (Reconstructionist) — Free. Family service 5 p.m., main service 7 p.m. Sept. 25; family service 9 a.m., main service 10:30 a.m. Sept. 26. Register by Sept. 15. (415) 469-5542 or orshalom.org

Chabad Noe Valley (Orthodox) — Free. 7 p.m. Sept. 25; main service 10 a.m., family service 11:15 a.m. Sept. 26; 10 a.m. Sept. 27. At 3771 Cesar Chavez, S.F. (415) 648-8000 or chabadnoevalley.org

Congregation Am Tikvah (Egalitarian) — Free services. Dinner 6 p.m. ($36 for 13 and up, $5 for under 13); service follows at 7:30 p.m. Also Sept. 25; 10 a.m. Sept. 26; 10 a.m. Sept. 27. At 625 Brotherhood Way, S.F. (415) 586-8833 or amtikvah.org/high-holy-days.html

Congregation Sha’ar Zahav (Reform) — Free. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25; 9:30 a.m. Sept. 26; 9:30 a.m. Sept. 27. At Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F. Registration required. (415) 861-6932 or shaarzahav.org/2022-high-holy-days

East Bay

Aquarian Minyan (Renewal) — Sliding scale starts at $72. 7 p.m. Sept. 25; 10 a.m. Sept. 26. At St. John’s Church, 2727 College Ave., Berkeley. (510) 214-6160 or aquarianminyan.org

Camp Tawonga — $18 and up, sliding scale. 3 p.m. Sept. 25. At Joaquin Miller Park, 3600 Joaquin Miller Road, Oakland. (415) 543-2267 or tawonga.org

Chabad of Alameda (Orthodox) — Free, some require registration. Service 7 p.m., dinner 7:45 p.m. Sept. 25; 9:30 a.m. Sept. 26. At Italian American League, 2712 Encinal Ave., Alameda. (510) 640-2590 or jewishalameda.com/high

Chabad of Contra Costa (Orthodox) — Free. 7 p.m. Sept. 25; service 9:30 a.m., tashlich and shofar 6:15 p.m. Sept. 26; 9:30 a.m. Sept. 27. At 1671 Newell Ave., Walnut Creek. (925) 937-4101 or jewishcontracosta.com

Chochmat HaLev (Renewal) — $50, pay-what-you-can option, under 13 free with paid adult. 7 p.m. Sept. 25; 10 a.m. Sept. 26; 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27. At First Presbyterian Church, 2407 Dana St., Berkeley. (510) 704-9687 or chochmat.org/high-holy-days-2022

Congregation B’nai Tikvah (Reform) — Kids free, ages 18-30 $54. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25; family service 9 a.m., main service 10 a.m., K-6 service with dropoff 10:15 a.m. Sept. 26. At 25 Hillcroft Ave., Walnut Creek. (925) 933-5397 or tikvah.org/pray/high-holidays-5783

Jewish Gateways (Nondenominational) — $35-$60, sliding scale. 7 p.m. Sept. 25; 9 a.m. family service, 10:15 a.m. main service, 1:15 p.m. bring-your-own picnic and tashlich Sept. 26 at Live Oak Park. Services at JCC East Bay, 1414 Walnut St., Berkeley. (510) 545-9977 or jewishgateways.org

JCC East Bay and Jewish Studio Project Community — Free. 7 p.m. Sept. 25; 10 a.m. Sept. 26. At JCC East Bay, 1414 Walnut St., Berkeley. (510) 848-0237 or jcceastbay.org

Kehilla Community Synagogue (Renewal) — $50, sliding scale. 7 p.m. Sept. 25; main service 9:30 a.m., tot service 10 a.m., family service 11 a.m. Sept. 26; 9:30 a.m. Sept. 27. At 1300 Grand Ave., Piedmont. (510) 547-2424 or kehillasynagogue.org/highholydays2022

Temple Beth Hillel (Reform) — Free. 7 p.m. Sept. 25; 10 a.m. Sept. 26. At 801 Park Central, Richmond. (510) 223-2560 or tbhrichmond.org/high-holy-days

Temple Beth Sholom (Independent) — Free. Sept. 25, 26, 27. RSVP for schedule and times. At 642 Dolores Ave., San Leandro. (510) 357-8505 or tbssanleandro.com/holiday-services.html

Temple Israel (Reform) — Free. Family service 11:30 a.m., main service 7 p.m. Sept. 25; 10 a.m. Sept. 26; 10 a.m. Sept. 27. At 3183 Mecartney Road, Alameda. (510) 522-9355 or templeisraelalameda.org/high-holy-days

Tri-Valley Cultural Jews (Secular Humanistic) — $15. 3:30 p.m. Sept. 25, includes complimentary small round challahs, honey and apples. Location provided with RSVP. (925) 399-8029 or [email protected]

North Bay

B’nai Israel Jewish Center (Independent) — Free. 7 p.m. Sept. 25; family service 9:30 a.m., main service 10:15 a.m. Sept. 26; 9 a.m. Sept. 27. At 740 Western Ave., Petaluma. (707) 762-0340 or bnaiisrael.net/worship/holidays

Chabad of Marin — Free, suggested donation. Community meal 6:45 p.m. Sept. 25, RSVP by Sept. 21; 10 a.m. Sept. 26; 10 a.m. Sept. 27. (415) 492-1666 or chabadofmarin.com

Chabad of Novato (Orthodox) — Free. Service 6:45 p.m., dinner 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 (RSVP for dinner by Sept. 21); 10 a.m. Sept. 26; 10 a.m. Sept. 27. At 695 De Long Ave. (415) 878-6770 or jewishnovato.com

Chabad of Solano County (Orthodox) — Free. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25; 10 a.m. Sept. 26; 10 a.m. Sept. 27. At 730 E. Main St., Vacaville. (707) 592-5300 or jewishsolano.com

Congregation Beth Ami (Conservative) — Free. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25; 9:30 a.m. Sept. 26; 9:30 a.m. Sept. 27. RSVP required. At 4676 Mayette Ave., Santa Rosa. (707) 360-3000 or bethamisr.org

Gan HaLev, the Jewish Congregation of San Geronimo Valley (Independent) — Free outdoor services under the redwoods Lay-led. 4 p.m. Sept. 25; 11 a.m. Sept. 26 followed by potluck lunch and tashlich. (415) 488-4524 or email [email protected] for details or to register.

Peninsula and South Bay

Chabad North Peninsula (Orthodox) — Free. 8:30 a.m. Sept. 26. Locations in San Mateo and Foster City given with RSVP. (650) 453-8136 or chabadnp.com

Coastside Jewish Community (Independent) — Free family service 3:30 p.m., tashlich 4 p.m. Sept. 26. In Pacifica, address provided with registration. (650) 479-5252 or coastsidejewishcommunity.org

Congregation Beth Am (Reform) — Free family service 4:30-5:15 p.m. Sept. 25; 9:30-11 a.m. Sept. 26. Main services $36 for under 36 and free for full-time students and military: multiple services on Sept. 25-26, see website for details. Register by Sept. 15. At 26790 Arastradero Road, Los Altos Hills. (650) 493-4661 or betham.org/hhd-schedule-2022

Keddem Congregation (Reconstructionist) — Free. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25; 10 a.m. Sept. 26. At Kehillah High School, 3900 Fabian Way, Palo Alto. (650) 494-6400 or keddem.org/#HHD

Peninsula Temple Beth El — Free tots service (5 and under) 4 p.m. Sept. 26. At 1700 Alameda de las Pulgas, San Mateo. (650) 341-7701 or ptbe.org/tots

YOM KIPPUR

San Francisco

Or Shalom Jewish Community (Reconstructionist) — Free. Family service 5 p.m., main service 7 p.m. Oct. 4; family service 9 a.m., main service 10 a.m. Oct. 5. (415) 469-5542 or orshalom.org

Chabad Noe Valley — Free. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4; 10 a.m. Oct. 5. At 3771 Cesar Chavez, S.F. (415) 648-8000 or chabadnoevalley.org

Congregation Am Tikvah (Egalitarian) — Free. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4; 10 a.m. Oct. 5. At 625 Brotherhood Way, S.F. (415) 586-8833 or amtikvah.org/high-holy-days.html

Congregation Sha’ar Zahav (Reform) — Free. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4; 9:30 a.m. Oct. 5. At Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F. Registration required. (415) 861-6932 or shaarzahav.org/2022-high-holy-days

East Bay

Aquarian Minyan (Renewal) — Sliding scale starts at $72. 7 p.m. Oct. 4; 10 a.m. Oct. 5. At St. John’s Church, 2727 College Ave. Berkeley. (510) 214-6160 or aquarianminyan.org

B’nai Israel Jewish Center (Independent) — Free. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4; family service 9:30 a.m., main service 10:15 a.m. Oct. 5. At 740 Western Ave., Petaluma. (707) 762-0340 or bnaiisrael.net/worship/holidays

Camp Tawonga — $18 and up, sliding scale. 3 p.m. Oct. 4. For ages 13 and up. At Joaquin Miller Park, 3600 Joaquin Miller Road, Oakland. (415) 543-2267 or tawonga.org

Chabad of Alameda (Orthodox) — Free. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4; 9:30 a.m. Oct. 5. At Italian American League, 2712 Encinal Ave, Alameda. (510) 640-2590 or jewishalameda.com/high

Chochmat HaLev (Renewal) — $50, pay-what-you-can option, under 13 free with paid adult. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4; 10 a.m. Oct. 5. At First Presbyterian Church, 2407 Dana St., Berkeley. (510) 704-9687 or chochmat.org/high-holy-days-2022

Congregation B’nai Tikvah (Reform) — Tots and kids free, ages 18-30 $54. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4.; family service 9 a.m., main service 10 a.m., junior service for K-6 with dropoff 10:15 a.m. Oct. 5. At 25 Hillcroft Ave., Walnut Creek. (925) 933-5397 or tikvah.org/pray/high-holidays-5783

Congregation Zohar Yisrael (Sephardic egalitarian) — $30-$65. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4; 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5. At Arlington Community Church, 52 Arlington Ave., Kensington. (347) 829-6427 or Eventbrite

Jewish Gateways (Nondenominational) — $35-$60, sliding scale. 7 p.m. Oct. 4; family service 9 a.m., main service 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5. At JCC East Bay, 1414 Walnut St., Berkeley. (510) 545-9977 or jewishgateways.org

JCC East Bay and Jewish Studio Project Community — Free. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4; 10 a.m. Oct. 5. At JCC East Bay, 1414 Walnut St., Berkeley. (510) 848-0237 or jcceastbay.org

Kehilla Community Synagogue (Renewal) — $50, sliding scale. Tot and family service 5:30 p.m., main service 7 p.m. Oct. 4.; 9:30 a.m. Oct. 5. At 1300 Grand Ave., Piedmont. (510) 547-2424 or kehillasynagogue.org/highholydays2022

Temple Beth Hillel (Reform) — Free. 7 p.m. Oct. 4; 10 a.m. Oct. 5. At 801 Park Central, Richmond. (510) 223-2560 or tbhrichmond.org/high-holy-days

Temple Beth Sholom (Independent) — Free. Oct. 4, 5. RSVP for schedule and times. At 642 Dolores Ave., San Leandro. (510) 357-8505 or tbssanleandro.com/holiday-services.html

Temple Israel (Reform) — Free. 7 p.m. Oct. 4; 10 a.m. Oct. 5. At 3183 Mecartney Road, Alameda. (510) 522-9355 or templeisraelalameda.org/high-holy-days

Tri-Valley Cultural Jews (Secular Humanistic) — $15. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4. Location provided with RSVP. (925) 399-8029 or [email protected]

North Bay

Chabad of Marin — Free, suggested donation. 6:15 p.m. Oct. 4; 9:30 a.m. Oct. 5. (415) 492-1666 or chabadofmarin.com

Chabad of Novato (Orthodox) — Free. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4; 10 a.m. Oct. 5. At 695 De Long Ave. (415) 878-6770 or jewishnovato.com

Chabad of Solano County (Orthodox) — Free. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4; 10 a.m. Oct. 5. At 730 E. Main St., Vacaville. (707) 592-5300 or jewishsolano.com

Congregation Beth Ami (Conservative) — Free. 6 p.m. Oct. 4; 9:30 a.m. Oct. 5. RSVP required. At 4676 Mayette Ave., Santa Rosa. (707) 360-3000 or bethamisr.org

Gan HaLev, the Jewish Congregation of San Geronimo Valley (Independent) — Free outdoor services under the redwoods Lay-led. 4 p.m. Oct. 4; 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5. (415) 488-4524 or email [email protected] for details or to register.

Peninsula and South Bay

Coastside Jewish Community (Independent) — Free family service 3:30 p.m. Oct. 5. In Pacifica, address provided with registration. (650) 479-5252 or coastsidejewishcommunity.org

Congregation Beth Am (Reform) — Free family service 4:30-5:15 p.m. Oct. 4. Main services $36 for under 36 and free for full-time students and military. Multiple services on Oct. 4 and 5, see website for details. Register by Sept. 15. At 26790 Arastradero Road, Los Altos Hills. (650) 493-4661 or betham.org/hhd-schedule-2022

Keddem Congregation (Reconstructionist) — Free. 7 p.m. Oct. 4; 9:15 a.m. Oct. 5. At Kehillah High School, 3900 Fabian Way, Palo Alto. (650) 494-6400 or keddem.org/#HHD

Peninsula Temple Beth El — Free tots service (5 and under) 3 p.m. Oct. 5. At 1700 Alameda de las Pulgas, San Mateo. (650) 341-7701 or ptbe.org/tots