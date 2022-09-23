Tishrei 5783

Sept. 26-Oct. 24, 2022

Tishrei is the first month of the new Jewish year. Rosh Hashanah 5783 inaugurates a gimel year — that is, written out in Hebrew characters, 5783 ends in gimel, the third letter of the Hebrew alphabet. The shape of the letter gimel resembles a person running (ג); our Sages tell us the gimel is a picture of a person running to do good deeds. Gimel empowers us to start off 5783 on the right foot.

Aries / Taleh

Mature self-awareness is empowered Sept. 28 at the trine of Mars/Ma’adim to Saturn/Shabbatai. Your heart is completely open at the Full Moon in Aries/Taleh on Oct. 9, Erev Sukkot. You’re so ready to welcome the ushpizin (holy ancestor) of chesed (lovingkindness)! Mars squares Neptune/Rahav Oct. 12, during the ushpizin of tiferet (beauty); time to balance truth with beauty. You’ll have tremendous energy and stamina at the trine of the Sun to Mars on Oct. 17/Shemini Atzeret; add pleasure when Venus/Noga trines Mars Oct. 18/Simchat Torah, and you’ve got potential perfection. Don’t waste it!

Taurus / Shor

Venus/Noga, the planetary ruler of the month of Tishrei, enters her home sign of Libra/Moznayim on Sept. 29, but not before making a powerful Earth trine to Pluto on Sept. 26. This strengthens you for the opposition to Jupiter/Tzedek Oct. 1 and Chiron Oct. 10. Doggedly pursue the source of perceived hostility. Ask for wisdom and it shall be given when Venus trines Saturn/Shabbatai Oct. 14 during the ushpizin of hod (majesty). Joyful intimate union sparks spiritual and emotional connection when Venus trines Mars/Ma’adim on Oct. 18/Simchat Torah.

Gemini / T’omim

Huge potential for transcendent High Holidays this year, as planetary ruler Mercury/Kochav, retrograde in Virgo/Betulah, conjuncts Venus/Noga Sept. 26, the first day of Rosh Hashanah, and Mercury retrograde trines Pluto on Sept. 26, the second day of Rosh Hashanah. Your words have power, and your prayers have potency; the humbler the presentation, the greater the impact. Mercury stations direct Oct. 2, and trines Pluto Oct. 6. Will the power play go in a different direction? Mercury enters Libra/Moznayim Oct. 10, the ushpizin of gevurah (strength), and opposes Jupiter/Tzedek Oct. 12, the ushpizin of tiferet (beauty). Make amends if you’ve been too severe.

Cancer / Sartan

The New Moon in Libra/Moznayim on Erev Rosh Hashanah sets the table for a new level of consciousness with your concepts of home and family. Fairness is seated with equity, while hierarchical restrictions are uninvited from the gathering. Your tolerance for tensions within relationships has been strengthened by the confirmation of your ideals. First Quarter Moon in Capricorn/Gidi Oct. 2 opens doors to intimacy. The Full Moon in Aries/Taleh Oct. 9, Erev Sukkot, reflects your luminosity in the public eye. The Last Quarter Moon in Cancer Oct. 17, Shemini Atzeret, brings the payoff you’ve been working for all year.

Leo / Aryeh

The Sun’s opposition to retrograde Jupiter/Tzedek Sept. 26, Rosh Hashanah, illuminates where you’ve judged yourself too harshly: in the realm of your relationship to the communities with which you resonate. Healing comes by seeing yourself as others see you Oct. 7 with the Sun opposite Chiron. Powerful joy permeates at the Sun’s trine to Mars/Ma’adim Oct. 17, Shemini Atzeret; sharing power is the secret to great leadership when the Sun squares Pluto Oct. 19. The Sun conjuncts Venus/Noga Oct. 22, Shabbat Bereishit, before entering Scorpio Oct. 23. You embody powerful charisma with flair!

Virgo / Betulah

Planetary ruler Mercury/Kochav, retrograde in Virgo, conjuncts Venus/Noga Sept. 26, the first day of Rosh Hashanah, and trines Pluto Sept. 26, the second day of Rosh Hashanah. You may deeply examine, sift, analyze and choose to either keep or discard any and all habits, thoughts, customs, traditions or tangential material objects that hold ever-diminishing value. Mercury stations direct Oct. 2, and trines Pluto Oct. 6. You’ve gained the power to break unwanted habits. Mercury enters Libra/Moznayim Oct. 10 and opposes retrograde Jupiter/Tzedek Oct. 12; superlatives are not your friend and the desire to be diplomatic must never outweigh accuracy.

Libra / Moznayim

The New Moon in Libra on Erev Rosh Hashanah with Venus/Noga trine Pluto creates powerfully transformative spiritual conditions. Judge everyone with grace and fairness when Venus enters Libra Sept. 29. You’d rather avoid conflict when Venus opposes retrograde Jupiter/Tzedek Oct. 1; but unresolved issues create opportunities for misunderstandings and hurt Oct. 10 at the opposition of Venus and Chiron. Your “adulting” skills shine when Venus trines Saturn/Shabbatai Oct. 14. Simchat Torah is joyful and energetic with Venus trine Mars/Ma’adim Oct. 18. Venus enters Scorpio Oct. 23, renewing commitment to deeply held values.

Scorpio / Akrav

Recharge and gain strength this month! Venus/Noga in Virgo/Betulah trines Pluto in Capricorn/Gidi Sept. 26 which confirms an earthy, grounded, powerfully practical, and positive love. Mercury/Kochav trines Pluto twice: once retrograde on Sept. 27 and again direct on Oct. 6. You are dynamic, persuasive, impressive, and potent, ready for Pluto to station direct Oct. 8. The Sun and Venus both square Pluto Oct. 19-20 before both entering Scorpio Oct. 23, reminding you in a most dramatic fashion that your tremendous desire for the deepest intimacy can never be fulfilled by shallow, superficial encounters.

Sagittarius / Keshet

Planetary ruler Jupiter/Tzedek in retrograde Aries/Taleh and Mars/Ma’adim in solar opposite Gemini/T’omim make you impatient, easily bored and torn between nostalgia for the good old days and a desire for something completely different. The Sun opposite Jupiter on Rosh Hashanah has you questioning the meaning of life more than usual. Your place in this world, your legacy, and the best use of your prodigious energy dominate your thoughts when Venus/Noga opposes Jupiter Oct. 1. Diplomacy takes a back seat to the unvarnished truth when Mercury/Kochav opposes Jupiter Oct. 13.

Capricorn / Gidi

Mars/Ma’adim trines planetary ruler Saturn/Shabbatai on Sept. 28, the Fast of Gedaliah, generating tremendous energy, focus and stamina. The First Quarter Moon in Capricorn Oct. 2 welcomes new ideas. You’re not a natural showoff but the spotlight is on you when Venus/Noga trines Saturn Oct. 14, so put your best face forward. Your communications are structured for maximum impact when Mercury/Kochav trines Saturn on Oct. 22, Shabbat Bereishit; Saturn stations direct in Aquarius/D’li on Oct. 23 for the last time on his way to Pisces/Dagim in March 2023. Use this time to confirm your values and ideals.

Aquarius / D’li

Connective intimacy is the energy you deeply crave during the month of Tishrei. Your intensity and drive are high when Mars/Ma’adim trines traditional planetary ruler Saturn/Shabbatai Sept. 28. If you are in the market for a partnership, now is the time to proceed. Venus/Noga trines Saturn Oct. 14 during the ushpizin of hod. Allowing your glorious and unique self to shine attracts the right people. Mercury/Kochav trines Saturn Oct. 22, Shabbat Bereishit, and Saturn in Aquarius stations direct Oct. 23 after a lengthy retrograde period. You’re truly prepared for a fresh new start!

Pisces / Dagim

With both classical and modern planetary rulers Jupiter/Tzedek and Neptune/Rahav retrograde during the month of Tishrei, the double fish of Pisces needs to swim in every direction at once. The Sun opposes Jupiter Sept. 26, Rosh Hashanah; it’s ego vs. the King enthroned. Don’t waste energy on unworthy ideals or transitory situations when Venus/Noga opposes Jupiter Oct. 1. Mars/Ma’adim in Gemini/T’omim squares Neptune in Pisces, and Mercury/Kochav in Libra/Moznayim opposes Jupiter Oct. 12. Ensure your facts are 100% reliable and verifiable before volunteering to die on a garbage dump disguised as a hill!