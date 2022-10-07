Why the S.F. Planning Department is mapping Jewish history

From the Jewish bakeries of McAllister Street to the “free school” on Octavia Street, the Jewish history of San Francisco runs deep. That’s evident to anyone who peeks into J.’s newspaper archives, which go back to 1895.

The San Francisco Planning Department is also a repository of history, via its records of buildings that have shaped the city’s landscape.

This summer, the department did something it’s never done before: start work on documenting the Jewish history of the city. The report is part of a larger project to map the social and cultural story of San Francisco — entailing scrutiny of the entire 7-square-mile municipality.

“Basically [it’s] an effort to survey, from historical and cultural perspectives, every property in the city,” said Marcelle Boudreaux, a principal planner.

The project establishes a new way to look at city history that is about more than just famous names and architectural highlights, she said.

“We’re putting together the history of the city that’s really told through built environment,” she added.

The first step, Boudreaux said, is to collate existing research on Jewish San Francisco, a task an intern tackled over the summer. “We have a ton of research,” noted planner Melanie Bishop.

Next comes writing a “historic context statement,” basically a report that details how the shape of the city intertwines with the history of its Jewish inhabitants.

Jews aren’t the only group getting the treatment. The city has already finished statements for Japanese American and LGBTQ+ communities, and is working on African American and Chinese American reports. Existing neighborhood reports are also available from previous decades, along with what the department calls “thematic reports,” covering such subjects as post-earthquake housing and San Francisco’s Gilded Age architectural styles.

The long, arduous process has a 2025 completion date, and the city is relying on community partners for help. The Japanese American report was a perfect example of residents and the city working together to create a valuable document that can aid the city in assessing the cultural value of buildings, said Boudreaux.

“They had resources; they had the energy,” she said. “So that grew into a larger history and context statement.”

Boudreaux said the reports are important because they’re the foundation for deciding how historic buildings are identified and treated in future decades.

The research “will help us comb out sites of interest to the Jewish community,” said Bishop.

While the city’s planners consider community organizations their best partners in the work, they also want to hear from residents at some point. Boudreaux said a system for getting public input will be implemented hopefully by the end of the year.

Don’t expect a comprehensive set of results anytime soon; the targeted deadline for completing all cultural context statements is several years off, and the planning department has many other irons in the fire. Still, Bishop said, it’s not going to be forgotten.

“We’re definitely excited to work on it,” she said. “We know there’s so much information out there.”