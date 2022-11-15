Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, Nov. 15, 2022. (Photo/JTA-Joe Raedle-Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, Nov. 15, 2022. (Photo/JTA-Joe Raedle-Getty Images)

What American Jews need to know as Trump gets ready to run again

By Ron Kampeas, JTA | November 16, 2022

Donald Trump announced his third presidential campaign on Tuesday night, kicking off the 2024 presidential primary preseason and setting up a showdown over the future of the Republican Party.

American Jews likely need no reminders about Trump: After all, he was president less than two years ago, and he didn’t exactly disappear after leaving office after voters replaced him with President Joe Biden after one term. In fact, his unusually early declaration appears aimed at curbing multiple investigations into his efforts to stay in power after being voted out in 2020, including into his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by his supporters who wanted to stop the transfer of power and into meddling with state election results.

Still, Trump’s complicated relationship with American Jews — some love him, but more reject him and he is baffled as to why — is worth recapping as he tries to stage a comeback. Here’s a reminder of the big themes of Trump’s first term, the tumultuous years since and what might lie ahead as he runs again.

Trump initially had little Jewish backing, even among Republicans.

Ron Kampeas

JTA D.C. bureau chief

JTA

Content distributed by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency news service.