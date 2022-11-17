We watched the movie Kyrie Irving shared so you don’t have to

When NBA players union president CJ McCollum criticized Kyrie Irving for linking to an antisemitic movie on Twitter last month, he seemed to confirm what many had already guessed.

“I don’t think he understood the magnitude of the movie,” McCollum said, “because he didn’t watch it.”

Irving, who hasn’t played since he was suspended Nov. 4, may not have watched the three-and-a-half-hour “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” but I did, both to see for myself what was in it and to see if it were possible — as Irving implied in his apology — to believe parts of the movie without somehow buying the hateful stuff.

That means I survived the 20-minute commercial reel for the director’s other projects that leads the film, the interminable PowerPoint slide-reading that dominates it, and the repetition of the same dramatic-build theme music for hours on end.

So, to spare you the $12 it costs to stream it on Amazon Prime, here are five takeaways, if you can call them that.

1. The director of the movie says he received its contents as a prophecy

Ronald Dalton Jr., the movie’s director and narrator, claims to have started receiving divine revelations beginning around 2010. According to Dalton’s Amazon bio, he asked God to explain the struggles of the Black community and his prayers were answered.

“Ever since that day,” the bio says, “God would reveal the truth to Ronald in bits and pieces about the true heritage of Black people in America as it pertained to the Ancient Hebrew Israelites of the Bible. God would reveal to Ronald the REAL REASON why blacks have been oppressed for so many years.”

2. Antisemitic lies underpin the movie, but are barely discussed in it

The thesis of “Hebrews to Negroes” is that African Americans are the true descendants of the ancient Israelites, but that Jews usurped their identity and fooled the world about it through a series of five lies. One of those “lies” is the Holocaust:

The movie shows this slide in the first half hour or so, but never returns to the Holocaust or these other topics. Instead, the vast majority of the movie is spent linking contemporary African culture to Biblical text and ancient Jewish tradition, with a bit of comparative archaeology mixed in.

Standing on its own, believing that Black people are descended from the Jews of antiquity is not offensive, if non-historical. But it is antisemitic to say that contemporary white Jews are imposters, and the movie states that at the outset and reinforces it every so often for the next three hours.