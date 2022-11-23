Readers’ Choice 2022: California Winery

< Go back to Readers’ Choice 2022 Listings

BAY AREA

Buena Vista Winery

SONOMA

(800) 926-1266 • buenavistawinery.com

Said to be the second-oldest winery in the state, the original Buena Vista Winery is now a California Historical Landmark. This new winner in J. Readers’ Choice is known for producing Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon and Zinfandel wines. A second tasting room, the Art Deco-inspired Chateau Buena Vista, is in downtown Napa, where guests can sample champagne, caviar, Cabernet and chocolate.

Covenant Wines

BERKELEY

(510) 559-9045 • covenantwines.com

A boutique urban winery established in 2003, Covenant Wines produces red and white wines from California and Israel. The wines are made from vineyards in the Napa Valley, Sonoma, Lake County and Lodi in Northern California and the Galilee and Golan Heights in northern Israel. Covenant’s sister winery, Covenant Israel, was founded in 2013.

Hagafen Cellars

NAPA

(888) 424-2336 • hagafen.com

Founded in 1979, Hagafen Cellars — a vintage J. Readers’ Choice — specializes in award-winning kosher wines from owners and operators Irit and Ernie Weir. New releases from the Napa Valley winery include a 2017 Prix Late Disgorged Brut Cuvee, a 2018 Prix Reserve Merlot and a 2021 Hagafen Lake County Riesling. Also available is extra-virgin olive oil from the 100 trees on the Hagafen estate.

< Go back to Readers’ Choice 2022 Listings