Readers’ Choice 2022: Fine Dining

< Go back to Readers’ Choice 2022 Listings

SAN FRANCISCO

Acquerello

(415) 567-5432 • acquerellosf.com

Often lauded for its cuisine, wine and service, this year Acquerello has been named a Readers’ Choice winner. Featuring Northern Italian dishes, the Nob Hill restaurant features seasonal tasting menus (meat or vegetarian) and a prix fixe menu as well as multiple other choices. Operated by Giancarlo Paterlini and executive chef Suzette Gresham, Acquerello has delighted fine dining customers in an elegant atmosphere for more than three decades.

EAST BAY

Millennium

OAKLAND

(510) 735-9459 • millenniumrestaurant.com

Fresh, innovative vegan cuisine and many gluten-free dishes are the hallmarks of Millennium. Founded in 1994, the fine-dining restaurant works with small farms to showcase “the finest local, sustainable and organic produce at its peak.” Diners of all stripes come to Millennium for the plant- and grain-based menu and also for inventive cocktails, a large selection of craft beers and an internationally recognized wine list.

SOUTH BAY/PENINSULA

All Spice

SAN MATEO

(650) 627-4303 • allspicerestaurant.com

Modern California cuisine comes fresh from owner/chef Sachin Chopra’s kitchen at All Spice, located in a charming cottage and new to Readers’ Choice this year. Enjoy a leisurely dinner of three, four or five courses, choosing from such entrées as duck confit, local halibut or roasted squab. Desserts may include panna cotta, pineapple-ginger olive oil cake or housemade custard ice cream. The restaurant seats 40, and groups of up to 18 may reserve a full dining room for a special event.

NORTH BAY

Buckeye Roadhouse

MILL VALLEY

(415) 331-2600 • buckeyeroadhouse.com

Marin Magazine has declared the Buckeye as the best steakhouse in Marin County, praising the 12-ounce Brandt rib eye with a classic Manhattan in front of the fireplace in the main dining room — and J. readers have named the restaurant a Readers’ Choice this year. Established in 1937, the Buckeye is known for “Old World charm with upscale comfort food and classic cocktails.” Favorite dishes include Oysters Bingo, House-Smoked BBQ Baby-Back Ribs and the S’more Pie.

Insalata’s Restaurant

SAN ANSELMO

(415) 457-7700 • insalatas.com

Declared a J. Readers’ Choice once again, Insalata’s specializes in Mediterranean-inspired dishes at lunch and dinner, with indoor and outdoor seating available. Lamb burgers and grilled salmon over salad are available at lunch, and braised duck pappardelle, yogurt-marinated roasted chicken and roasted squash grace the dinner menu. Other culinary options are available from the takeout deli case. Since 1996, chef/owner/manager team Heidi and MarkKrahling have been at the helm, and their son, Joe, is a co-manager.

< Go back to Readers’ Choice 2022 Listings