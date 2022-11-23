Readers’ Choice 2022: Hamburgers

< Go back to Readers’ Choice 2022 Listings

SAN FRANCISCO

Causwell’s

(415) 447-6081 • causwells.com

Smoked salmon sliders, octopus with white bean hummus — wait, isn’t Causwell’s known for burgers? Absolutely! “Our smash-style Americana Cheeseburger is beloved, some say it’s the best in the country — stop on by and see for yourself,” says Chef Adam Rosenblum. No matter what you order from the menu, rooted in Northern California cuisine, at happy hour, brunch or dinner, know that Causwell’s has been named a new Readers’ Choice winner this year.

EAST BAY

Barney’s Gourmet Hamburgers

VARIOUS LOCATIONS

barneyshamburgers.com

Specialty hamburgers with various toppings and assorted sides paired with creamy milkshakes are just part of the story. Barney’s also serves Caribbean salmon sandwiches, Beyond Beef sandwiches, classic chicken sandwiches and turkey burgers. Five kinds of fries, salads and a Mediterranean platter round out the menu. Founded in 1978, this J. favorite now boasts five locations in the Bay Area.

SOUTH BAY/PENINSULA

Godfather’s Burger Lounge

BELMONT

(650) 637-9257 • godfathersburgerlounge.com

Artisan burgers (a plant-based version, too), salads, sides and dessert are on the menu at Godfather’s Burger Lounge, which is new to Readers’ Choice this year. Owners and brothers Mike and Aleks Tosun say, “You can soothe your appetite in a friendly lounge setting as you watch the exclusive slideshow on the big screen and enjoy captivating musical scores in the background.”

NORTH BAY

Perry’s

LARKSPUR (415) 927-1877

NOVATO 415-506-4212

perryssf.com

The Perry’s Burger, served with Perry’s house-made chips, is available with avocado or cheese, but other sandwiches also are on the menu, as are a host of starters, entrées, soups, salads and sides. New to Readers’ Choice awards this year, Perry’s started with one restaurant in San Francisco and now has four in the Bay Area. Perry’s is known for its classic American food, warm personable service and “bustling” bar.

