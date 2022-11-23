Readers’ Choice 2022: In-Home Care

< Go back to Readers’ Choice 2022 Listings

BAY AREA

JFCS Seniors At Home

(415) 449-3700 • seniorsathome.org

For seniors at home, the San Francisco-based JFCS program of the same name provides home care (personal care, homemaking, companionship, assistance after hospitalization and more), care management (a team coordinates all care, navigates the health care system and advocates on the senior’s behalf) and Complete Support (dementia care, counseling, palliative care, nursing, family support, bill paying, and more). “Seniors At Home” serves individuals of all faiths in San Francisco, the Peninsula and the North Bay, serving more than 16,000 clients annually.

EAST BAY

Nurse Next Door

WALNUT CREEK

(925) 278-6300 • nursenextdoor.com/locations/east-bay-ca

The East Bay Nurse Next Door — new to Readers’ Choice this year — provides 24-hour senior care services in the surrounding areas of Tri-Valley, Walnut Creek, Berkeley and Morgan Hill. “Most elder care services companies emphasize their ability to deliver the tasks and activities needed to meet the physical expectations of their patient’s care plan. [Managers] Nikki and Dee Ghuman’s team recognize this as the minimum their clients should come to expect from Nurse Next Door.” The Tri-Valley “is committed to creating a culture of excellence and providing a service that goes above and beyond.”

Senior Alternatives

OAKLAND

(510) 482-3379 • bayareaseniorcare.com

New this year to Readers’ Choice, Senior Alternatives is a private geriatric care management and home care organization that offers a wide variety of services. Based in Oakland, the agency serves clients throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. The staff is made up of “an interdisciplinary team of master’s-level geriatric specialists who have years of experience working in areas of dementia, hospice, chronic medical conditions and disabilities.” The team calls on reputable physicians, nurses and other geriatric professionals when deemed appropriate.

