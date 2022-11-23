Readers’ Choice 2022: Italian and Pizza

< Go back to Readers’ Choice 2022 Listings

BAY AREA

Amici’s East Coast Pizzeria

amicis.com

San Francisco, East Bay, South Bay /Peninsula, North Bay and beyond — no matter where you live, an Amici’s is nearby, ready to serve you a piping hot pizza. In appreciation for the dozen locations, J. readers have named Amici’s a Readers’ Choice winner this year. Amici’s says, “Our pizza is inspired by the traditional, Italian brick oven pizzas of New England. The 700-degree temperatures of our stone ovens produce thin crusts that are crisp, airy, and slightly chewy… a taste of perfection.”

SAN FRANCISCO and SOUTH BAY/PENINSULA

Delfina

(415) 552-4055 • delfinasf.com

Renovations are complete, and this repeat Readers’ Choice favorite reopened late in October. Delfina and Delfina Pizzeria have merged into one — though pizzas and some retail items are still available for takeout — and longtime fans are more than ready to settle in with a serving of the famous spaghetti pomodoro for dinner. Expect a host of other Italian favorites as well. What great news for diners, and for co-owners Annie and Craig Stoll, almost 25 years after they first opened.

EAST BAY

Cheese Board Collective

BERKELEY

(510) 549-3183 • cheeseboardcollective.coop

The Cheese Board, a worker-owned collective since 1971, is composed of a cheese store, a bakery and an espresso bar in one space and a pizzeria a few doors away, and collectively, the businesses have been named a Readers’ Choice winner this year. “We have never wavered from the original vision of a democratic workplace,” say the workers, and “this commitment has made it possible to constantly reinvent ourselves, while remaining faithful to our political vision and our belief in good, honest food.”

