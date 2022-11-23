Readers’ Choice 2022: Jewish Restaurant

< Go back to Readers’ Choice 2022 Listings

SAN FRANCISCO

Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen

(415) 787-3354 • wisesonsdeli.com

Bagels made the old-fashioned way are guaranteed at all Wise Sons locations, which now number at least 10 in the larger Bay Area and beyond, as far as Culver City! Plus, nearly everything served is made in house, using the best ingredients available. (Try the fatty smoked salmon paired with double whipped cream cheese on a bagels!) The pastrami and corned beef is made with beef brisket that is never administered hormones or antibiotics, and bakery items include real Jewish rye, babka and rugelach.

EAST BAY

Oakland Kosher Foods

OAKLAND

(510) 839-0177 • oaklandkosherfoods.com/catering

Inside Oakland Kosher Foods in Oakland, you’ll find Abba’s Hummus, a hummus bar and New York deli that opened two years ago. The in-store restaurant features Middle Eastern dishes, including six hummus bowls, seven different pita sandwiches (or you can opt for a baguette) and a meat, chicken or veggie plate served with pita and hummus. The deli offers hot pastrami, corned beef, pulled brisket, salads and other tasty options.

Saul’s Restaurant and Delicatessen

BERKELEY

(510) 848-3354 • saulsdeli.com

Good news: Longtime Saul’s chef Jesus “Chuy” Mendoza and Sam Tobis (whose Grand Bakery was an established vendor at Saul’s) are now partners with legendary owners Peter Levitt and Karen Adelman, and all is well at the cherished Berkeley landmark. Breakfast, sandwiches and dinner all are available, and we suspect Saul’s will be recognized in J.’s Readers’ Choice for years to come, whether for everyday dining or Jewish holidays.

SOUTH BAY/PENINSULA

Izzy‘s Brooklyn Bagels

PALO ALTO

(650) 329-0700 • izzysbrooklynbagels.com

A regular J. Readers’ Choice winner, Izzy’s Brooklyn Bagels in Palo Alto is admired for its many varieties of bagels, and is also a favorite Jewish restaurant for its delicious deli offerings, some of which are combined with those popular bagels! The store is open seven days a week, ready to provide fresh bagels along with spreads and other toppings along with wild lox, soups, wraps, quesadillas, pizza, bakery goods and prepared platters, all under the supervision of the Vaad Hakashrus of Northern California.

Oren’s Hummus

PALO ALTO

(650) 752-6492 • orenshummus.com

In 2011, Oren Dobronsky brought hummus with fresh pita and Mediterranean salads to Palo Alto, and today he and his partners have established a mini empire. Oren’s Hummus has dine-in and takeout locations in Palo Alto, San Francisco, Mountain View, Los Gatos and Cupertino, and a new pickup and takeout spot recently opened in Mill Valley. Oren’s Hummus also now is a catering company and has a packaged food line.

