Readers’ Choice 2022: Other Community Residence

SAN FRANCISCO

San Francisco Towers

(415) 776-0500 • covia.org/san-francisco-towers

Centrally located in San Francisco near many of the city’s restaurants and cultural facilities, this upscale retirement community makes another appearance on the Readers’ Choice list. San Francisco Towers offers a rooftop garden, a library, activity rooms, programs, classes and wellness facilities that include a fitness center and pool. A chapel hosts multi-denominational services to promote spiritual wellness. For meals, residents choose from a formal dining room or a casual café. As residents’ health care needs change, access to onsite medical professionals is also available.

EAST BAY

Lake Park Retirement Community

OAKLAND

(510) 350-3436 • lakeparkretirement.org

Overlooking Lake Merritt, Lake Park opened in 1965 as a not-for-profit, nondenominational retirement facility. Offering independent and supportive living, Lake Park attracts diverse seniors with floor plans that offer wall-to-wall windows, chef-inspired dining, a rooftop garden, and amenities and services that include a library, a billiards room, a theater, a woodshop, an art studio and gallery and a sewing studio. Residents can readily transition from independent living to assisted living, if and when circumstances change.

Rossmoor

WALNUT CREEK

(925) 988-7700 • rossmoor.com

A nationally recognized and award-winning senior adult community, Rossmoor (new this year to Readers’ Choice) offers co-ops, condos, single-family homes and congregate living, all sold by local real estate agents. The homes are spread over 1,800 acres in the Tice Valley area of Walnut Creek. A state-of-the art fitness center, three swimming pools, water aerobics classes, a 500-seat entertainment venue, a bar and grill, two golf courses plus movies and special events attract active seniors 55 and older to this retirement community.

SOUTH BAY/ PENINSULA

The Magnolia of Millbrae

MILLBRAE

(650) 697-7700 • themagnolia.com

Activities, special events and spacious accommodations for independent living as well as assisted living at the Magnolia of Milbrae return the retirement home to the Readers’ Choice list year after year. Residents enjoy walking excursions, daily happy hours with appetizers, fitness classes, card games and outings to concerts, lectures and more. Jewish and cultural holiday events include a Passover seder. Plus, the year-round reviews for the restaurant-style breakfasts and dinners (especially the tantalizing desserts!) are always positive.

NORTH BAY

Drake Terrace

SAN RAFAEL

(628) 204-4969 • tinyurl.com/drake-terrace

Tucked near open space preserves and parks, Drake Terrace is a retirement community that offers independent living, assisted living and memory care. Residents are welcome to work in the computer center, attend special events, take classes offered by the wellness director or cultivate vegetables and flowers in the raised garden. Chef-prepared meals are available in the dining room, and apartments offer storage, patios or balconies and kitchens. Drake Terrace is just two miles from the Osher Marin JCC.

