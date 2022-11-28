Readers’ Choice 2022: Attorney

< Go back to Readers’ Choice 2022 Listings

SAN FRANCISCO

Barbara Moser

Kaye-Moser-Hierbaum-Ford

(415) 296-8868 • kayemoser.com

A favorite of J. readers, Barbara Moser’s firm also has been ranked by the San Francisco Business Times as among the top 100 women-owned businesses in the Bay Area. Moser calls her practice “a boutique family law and estate planning firm” that works with private equity executives, venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, athletes, entertainers, authors, physicians and lawyers.

EAST BAY

Donna Gibbs

OAKLAND

(510) 465-3927 • bgdfamilylaw.com/donna-gibbs

A partner at Blum, Gibbs, Davies & Owen, LLP, Donna Gibbs — new to Readers’ Choice — is a mediator and certified specialist in family law. Her practice currently focuses on “representing clients in litigation, mediation and collaborative law.” Born in Riga, Latvia, she is fluent in Russian, and has lived in the Bay Area since 1978.

SOUTH BAY/PENINSULA

David Finkelstein

SAN MATEO

(650) 353-4503 • dgflaw.com/df-bio

Founder and senior partner at Finkelstein & Fujii, LLP, David Finkelstein — new to Readers’ Choice — has a law practice focused on “commercial real estate and real estate-related transactions with primary emphasis on commercial lease negotiating and drafting, representing both landlords and tenants.” He also deals with commercial real estate transactions, property development and financing matters,.

