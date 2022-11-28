Readers’ Choice 2022: Insurance Agent/Company

< Go back to Readers’ Choice 2022 Listings

SAN FRANCISCO

Jaffe-Schlossberg

(415) 221-5340 • jaffeins.com

Advertised as “a one-stop source for all your insurance needs,” Jaffe-Schlossberg is a third-generation family insurance agency currently operated by Adam Jaffe. With independent agents, the company is able to provide the best and most economical coverage to provide clients with peace of mind and financial savings at the same time. The agency handles every type of insurance need.

EAST BAY

Ruth Stroup

OAKLAND

(510) 874-5700 • agents.farmers.com/ca/oakland/ruth-stroup

New to Readers’ Choice, Ruth Stroup is celebrating 15 years in the insurance industry. “I’m proud to serve Oakland as your local Farmers® agent,” she says. “I love educating people about how insurance works, and how to make it work for them.” She handles home or fire insurance for homes and rentals, auto insurance, business insurance, life insurance and more.

SOUTH BAY/PENINSULA

Craig Dellinges

BURLINGAME

(415) 333-7272 • agents.farmers.com/ca/burlingame/craig-dellinges

A local Farmers® insurance agent in Burlingame, Craig Dellinges is a new Readers’ Choice winner. “I help customers like you identify the insurance coverage that best fits your needs,” he says. “This process is straightforward and personalized…I have the knowledge and experience to help you better understand your coverage options.”

NORTH BAY

Anixter & Oser

NOVATO

(415) 898-1600 • properlyinsured.com

A longtime, family-owned independent insurance agency for more than 100 years, Anixter & Oser maintains “an extremely high level of service to our customers while finding top-notch solutions for their insurance needs.” It works to “help protect you from the unexpected and plan for the predictable.”

