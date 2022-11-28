Readers’ Choice 2022: Pet Care

< Go back to Readers’ Choice 2022 Listings

SAN FRANCISCO

Irving Pet Hospital

(415) 664-0191 • irvingpethospital.com

Irving Pet Hospital, new to Readers’ Choice, is an accredited, locally owned, full-service animal hospital. Veterinarians provide “high-quality veterinary services and preventive health measures, including exams, vaccinations, diagnostic care, surgery, and dentistry.” An in-house lab makes wait times shorter for test results, and there is in-house pharmacy.

EAST BAY

Grand Lake Veterinary Hospital

OAKLAND

(510) 350-8538 • grandlakevet.com

Founder Dr. Eleanor Dunn and her staff strive to deliver personalized, compassionate care to patients in a state-of-the-art veterinary facility that is locally owned and operated. They promise “to treat every client and their pet like family,” and they work to “enhance the human-animal bond by providing stewards with the tools to make the best decisions regarding care.”

SOUTH BAY/PENINSULA

Crystal Springs Pet Hospital

SAN MATEO

(650) 341-3438 • crystalspringsph.com

Routine and preventive care, urgent care, diagnostic tests, surgery and more all are available at Crystal Springs Pet Hospital, new to Readers’ Choice. For nearly 30 years, the pet hospital has served San Mateo and the Peninsula, focusing on keeping dogs and cats happy and healthy. “We believe in treating every patient as if it were our own pet, and giving it the same loving attention and care.”

NORTH BAY

Tails of Terra Linda

SAN RAFAEL

(415) 785-4987 • tailsofterralinda.com

A “pet resort,” Tails of Terra Linda offers “everything you and your pet desire when it comes to a home away from home.” Veterinarian and owner Dr. Martha Davis has made it her mission to create a 5-star boarding, day care and grooming facility for dogs and cats.

