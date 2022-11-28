Readers’ Choice 2022: Real Estate Agent

< Go back to Readers’ Choice 2022 Listings

SAN FRANCISCO

Debbie Herzfeld

Compass

(415) 338-0118 • soldonsf.com

A Realtor and broker since 1983, Debbie Herzfeld also is a Certified Residential Specialist and Seniors Real Estate Specialist and has been a Readers’ Choice winner multiple times. She sells single-family homes, condominiums and multifamily dwellings throughout the city. Focusing on personal attention, she says, “I limit the number of people I work with at one time so that you get the service you deserve.”

Deborah Lopez

Compass

(415) 533-5502 • deborahlopezsf.com

A perennial winner of J.’s Readers’ Choice, Realtor, broker and attorney Deborah Lopez has more than 30 years’ experience as a top-producing agent in San Francisco. Her clients rave about her expertise and “kid glove” handling of their transactions, pledging “100 percent trust” in her work. Issues always can arise in real estate transactions, and she is prepared to help.

EAST BAY

Dana Cohen • The Grubb Co.

OAKLAND

(510) 813-0321 • danacohen.com

Dana Cohen, a residential Realtor since 2002, specializes in homes in the Oakland, Berkeley and Piedmont areas, and is proud of her more than $800 million in sales. Dana is the top-producing agent at the Piedmont-Oakland office of the Grubb Co. She says her “philosophy is high touch with high tech,” offering her clients personal attention while also focusing on a “web-based marketing plan.”

SOUTH BAY/PENINSULA

Dafna Mizrahi

Coldwell Banker

LOS ALTOS

(650) 949-8173 • teammizrahi.com

A real estate consultant since 1975, Dafna — new to Readers’ Choice — was born in Israel and speaks multiple languages. She “sees the big picture, listens and is able to identify and navigate each step of clients’ long-term real estate goals.” Education and negotiation are her two most important responsibilities, and her Team Mizrahi is able to provide professional service to more clients.

Susan Sims • Compass

LOS ALTOS

(650) 743-1838 • susansimshomes.com

With more than 15 years of experience, Susan Sims prides herself on her grasp of the ins and outs of buying and selling and her deep knowledge of marketing in this time of digitally managed real estate. She is a capable negotiator and uses that ability to the fullest when representing her clients, and always provides them with a personalized selling or buying experience.

