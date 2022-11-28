Readers' Choice Readers’ Choice 2022: Tile/Stone Purveyor Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | November 28, 2022 < Go back to Readers’ Choice 2022 Listings BAY AREA Art Tile OAKLAND (510) 547-8288 • arttileoakland.com Founded in 1985, Art Tile offers a selective range of natural stone, ceramic and porcelain tiles and slabs for kitchens, bathrooms and flooring. Working with vendors in Europe, Asia and the U.S., Art Tile “brings you all of the latest trends and also traditional tile.” The company also can provide special handmade and unique, made-to order tiles. Carmel Stone Imports PALO ALTO (650) 800-7840 • carmelimports.com With a large showroom in Palo Alto and locations elsewhere in the Bay Area, Carmel Stone Imports specializes in stone slabs, stone tile, porcelain tile, Caesarstone, and Aurea Stone quartz along with many other options for countertops, flooring and bathrooms. The company is one of the largest importers of Jerusalem stone nationwide and also stocks many other fine products. < Go back to Readers’ Choice 2022 Listings J. Staff Also On J. Readers' Choice Readers’ Choice 2018: Tile/Stone Purveyor House & Home Readers Choice 2014: House & Home Business & Professional Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up