Readers’ Choice 2022: Tile/Stone Purveyor

BAY AREA

Art Tile

OAKLAND

(510) 547-8288 • arttileoakland.com

Founded in 1985, Art Tile offers a selective range of natural stone, ceramic and porcelain tiles and slabs for kitchens, bathrooms and flooring. Working with vendors in Europe, Asia and the U.S., Art Tile “brings you all of the latest trends and also traditional tile.” The company also can provide special handmade and unique, made-to order tiles.

Carmel Stone Imports

PALO ALTO

(650) 800-7840 • carmelimports.com

With a large showroom in Palo Alto and locations elsewhere in the Bay Area, Carmel Stone Imports specializes in stone slabs, stone tile, porcelain tile, Caesarstone, and Aurea Stone quartz along with many other options for countertops, flooring and bathrooms. The company is one of the largest importers of Jerusalem stone nationwide and also stocks many other fine products.

